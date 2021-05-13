Even the most hopeless of chefs can now grill to perfection at their barbecues this summer Weber, the world’s leading barbecue grill brand, and June, famous for pioneering smart cooking technology, are changing the way people grill forever with this latest product: the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub.

It’s a first of its kind, step-by-step grilling assistant that sends notifications directly to a smartphone on everything from grill setup, to when food is ready to flip, serve, and eat.

Integrating artificial intelligence and nearly 70 years of grilling knowledge, the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub leverages some of the most advanced smart cooking technology on the market. “Having the right information at the right time is powerful – it’s the key to getting perfect results and developing your skills as a griller. The Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub delivers on that promise and enhances the grilling experience,” said Chris Scherzinger, CEO at Weber-Stephen Products LLC.

“Regardless of the type of grill you own, the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub will seamlessly turn it into a smart grill featuring cutting-edge grilling technology.”

How the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub works