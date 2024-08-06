Learn the Art of Zen Through this Riceball Making Workshop Omusubi-Doh English-language workshops By Nick Gericke

Credit: kuppa_rock

Japan still has many practices that hold much tradition and meaning, such as tea ceremonies, flower arrangements or calligraphy. Still, there are many traditions that are lesser known, one of them being the art of omusubi or onigiri (Japanese rice balls often wrapped in seaweed). If you are looking for a calming activity and want to learn more about Japanese traditions, Omusubi-Doh offers the right activity for you.

The making of omusubi is a concept with a long history. Omusubi-Doh founder Itsuko Matsuda wants to emphasize the importance of harmony and esteeming peace, the concept of wa in Japanese culture. For this workshop, they use the term “omusubi” rather than “onigiri” to emphasize the meaning of omusubi to create (“musu”) spiritual power (“bi”) and find new strength. This two-and-a-half-hour workshop will send you home with a calm state of mind and a filled stomach.

Contents of the workshop

The class begins with learning the origins of the practice of omusubi, and explains the meaning of the tradition. It emphasizes the connection with nature and the importance of coordinating your body during the process. You start from scratch by washing and cooking the rice and shaping it into the traditional triangle shape. In addition to omusubi, you also prepare miso soup, desserts and the popular Japanese rolled omelet in a special tamagoyaki-pan, creating a well-balanced meal. The workshop is a thorough lesson in culture and making and serving Japanese food that you get to enjoy at the end of the process.

On top of taking home the skill of making omusubi and enriching your knowledge about Japanese culture and spirituality, you can keep the apron used in the workshop, which comes with different designs that convey various meanings and remind you of your learnings.

Hiromi Udoh, Owner of the Omusubi-Dojo

The workshop is held in the childhood home of the Omosubi-Dojo owner, Hiromi Udoh, and it is an authentic Japanese house in which you will fully immerse yourself in the tradition of omusubi. Two to five people can participate, so make sure to bring your friends or family and experience a culturally enriching afternoon in a hospitable atmosphere.

Workshop Details

Omusubi Doh

3-12-25 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku

2-5 participants, ¥18,000 per person

Reserve here.