Peter: The Bar

With herbs and flowers sourced from across the country, Peter: The Bar turns its cocktail menu into a sensory tour of Japan

By • July 2, 2026

Peter: The Bar hands you the menu experience before the first drink even arrives. Alongside the menu itself come little bottles of dried herbs and flowers, ingredients sourced from across Japan that appear in the cocktails, so you can smell and see what you’re about to taste.

It sets the tone immediately: this is a bar interested in Japanese flavors most cocktail lists never touch, and it wants you engaged with them from the start.

Unique Japanese Flavors in Every Cocktail

The Koji Martini was the standout of our visit. Built on Tumugi, made with traditional koji and Japanese botanicals, and paired with Nikka Coffey Gin infused with smoked radish and shiso bitters, it drinks like a Japanese answer to a dirty martini, savory and layered, with the smoked radish giving it that briny pull. At ¥3,200 it’s a splurge, and it earns it.

The Peter Aviation leaned floral and citrus-bright: Kibou Gin Shakotan with violet, sakura, orchid and maraschino, served in a glass designed to echo the silver tree centerpiece in the room.

Photo by Metropolis
Photo courtesy of The Peninsula Tokyo

Head Mixologist Mari Kamata, who has run the bar since it opened in 2007, travels across Japan sourcing unique ingredients for the menu, and her Journey of Japan cocktails draw on specific prefectures for their inspiration.

The View from the 24th Floor

The bar sits on the 24th floor of The Peninsula Tokyo, with art deco styling and a skyline view over the Imperial Palace Gardens, Hibiya Park and Ginza. We went in the early evening and caught the sunset over the city, and the room works just as well after dark once the lights come on below. There’s no cover charge, reservations aren’t accepted, and the dress code stays casual.

Plenty of Tokyo hotel bars have a view. What Peter: The Bar adds is a menu that makes Japanese ingredients the main event, from the dried botanicals you can hold in your hand to the flavors in the glass. Come for the sunset, stay for a drink you won’t find a version of anywhere else.

Peter: The Bar at The Peninsula Tokyo
Location: 24F, 1-8-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku
Hours:
12pm – 11:30pm (LO 11pm) (Mondays to Thursdays, Saturdays)
12pm – 12am (LO 11:30pm) (Fridays)
12pm – 11pm (LO 10:30pm) (Sundays, Public Holidays, 20th)
Contact: +81 3 6270 2888
Website: peninsula.com/en

Discover the course menu at Peter, the restaurant

Categories: Bars
Metropolis Avatar

Metropolis

Metropolis is Japan's No. 1 English magazine, covering the nation's culture, fashion, entertainment and lifestyle for both local residents and aficionados abroad.

You May Also Like

Punch Room Tokyo Named One of Asia’s 50 Best Bars - Metropolis Japan

Punch Room Tokyo Named One of Asia’s 50 Best Bars

This intimate Ginza lounge blends London club heritage with Japanese creativity
Movie-inspired Custom Cocktails in Shibuya: The Whales of August  - Metropolis Japan

Movie-inspired Custom Cocktails in Shibuya: The Whales of August 

Choose from either the menu items, or challenge the bartenders to whip up whatever movie comes to your head
Special Exhibition: Kneading Clay for 10,000 Years: The Archaeology of Clay Products - Metropolis Japan

Special Exhibition: Kneading Clay for 10,000 Years: The Archaeology of Clay Products

Jul 11, 2026 at 9:00am

Aug 30, 2026 at 4:30pm
Takato Jazz & Blues 2026 Brings Live Music to the Japanese Alps - Metropolis Japan

Takato Jazz & Blues 2026 Brings Live Music to the Japanese Alps

Aug 29, 2026 at 11:00am

Aug 29, 2026 at 8:30pm
This Kyoto Bar is a “Sound Forest” Filled with Ambient Music and Exotic Plants - Metropolis Japan

This Kyoto Bar is a “Sound Forest” Filled with Ambient Music and Exotic Plants

Exquisite music, food and drinks in an otherworldly setting
Tokyo Whisky Library: Omotesando’s Finest Curated Collection - Metropolis Japan

Tokyo Whisky Library: Omotesando’s Finest Curated Collection

One of Tokyo's top whiskey experiences
Tsukiji Hongwanji Bon Odori 2026: Summer Festival in Tokyo - Metropolis Japan

Tsukiji Hongwanji Bon Odori 2026: Summer Festival in Tokyo

Jul 29, 2026 at 6:00pm

Aug 01, 2026 at 9:00pm
Bar Pálinka: Hungarian Fruit Spirit Reimagined in Kagurazaka - Metropolis Japan

Bar Pálinka: Hungarian Fruit Spirit Reimagined in Kagurazaka

Japan’s first bar dedicated to pálinka