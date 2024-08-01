Pop-Up Stores in Tokyo: August 2024 Fill up your summer wardrobe and enjoy themed cafés. By Bailey Tolentino

Photo Courtesy of House of Mylan

Mylān 2024 Summer Collection

August 7 – August 20

Shop unique and chic women’s clothing for your upcoming beach vacations and hot city days. Mylān offers a beautiful range of summery colors and silhouettes at the pop-up shop in Roppongi starting in the first week of August. Mylān takes special care to tailor their pieces to a classy standard with sustainable materials, making sure you can simultaneously stand out in a crowd and remain comfortable. Find items for any occasion — from flowy dresses for the sunniest of days, to linen jackets for staying cool at business meetings. Add some flare to your outfit with some stylish accessories — such baseball caps, tote bags, and jewelry — which will also be available at this pop-up.

Check out the whole summer collection here.

Roppongi Isetan Salone — First floor

(9-7-4 Akasaka, Minato-ku)

Hours: to be announced

Four Seven Nine Jewelry

July 31 – August 13

Photo courtesy of Four Seven Nine Japan

Four Seven Nine crafts simple and refined jewelry for her, for him, or matching pieces for couples. At this pop-up, you can try on and seek expert advice before you invest in their signature bangle bracelets, as well as their trendy yet timeless rings, necklaces/chokers, and earrings/ear cuffs. All of their pieces are made of pure silver and/or 24 karat gold, yet are reasonably priced.

Browse the entire collection here.

Isetan Shinjuku Store — Second floor

(3-14-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku)

Hours: 10AM – 8PM

SpongeBob Squarepants Cafe

Until November 4

SpongeBob and Patrick French Toast — ¥1,780 — Photo courtesy of CAFE Secret Recipe



Imagine you are in Bikini Bottom by visiting the SpongeBob Squarepants pop-up cafe in Shibuya. Themed drinks, meals, and desserts will be available. The dishes offer a range of savory and sweet flavors to satisfy your palate, with fun plating presentations that are Instagram worthy. You can also pick up some themed fashion goods, kitchen utensils, and stationery to remember your visit. Walk-ins are available on a first come, first served basis; but reservations are recommended. You can book right now, for tables available from August 1 to August 31. Seating time is limited to 80 minutes per party.

View the full menu here.

CAFE Secret Recipe @ Rayard Miyashita Park — 2nd floor

(6-20-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku)

Hours: 11AM – 9PM (last order 8PM)

Junji Ito x Sanrio Characters

August 23 – September 9

Photo courtesy of © JI, Asahi Shimbun Company / © Sanrio Co. Ltd.

Stand out with the unique designs of this niche art collaboration between the characters (such as Tomie) of horror manga artist, Junji Ito, and Sanrio characters, such as the famous Hello Kitty. The juxtaposition between edgy and sweet characters shows how diverse Japanese illustration can be, and this Tokyo pop-up is the perfect chance to show your appreciation of it; whether that be with a small keychain, a poster for your room, or a shirt to wear around the city.

See the merchandise collection here.

Shibuya PARCO — 5th floor

(15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku)

Hours: 11AM – 9PM

My Hero Academia x Animate Cafe

August 2 – September 29

Photo courtesy of @zerochromatic_ on X.

Animate Cafe is a special cafe that makes Gratte (“graphic lattes”) which display intricate designs made of cream and milk foam, on top of the drinks. They are temporarily offering a bunch of latte designs of the characters of the world-renowned anime, My Hero Academia. This is a perfect little treat and photo-op for fans of the show; and there are also cookies with MHA-themed icing designs, if coffee is not to your liking. This is available at ALL Animate Cafe locations. Popular locations include: Ikebukuro, Akihabara, Shibuya

Opening hours are as early as 10AM to as late as 8PM, depending on location and day of the week.

See all locations and hours here.

Black Butler: Boarding School Arc – Midnight Invitation Cafe

Until August 18

Midnight Invitation Afternoon Tea (¥7,490) – Photo courtesy of Kuroshitsuji (Black Butler)

Visit the goth-style cafe themed around the TV anime “Black Butler: Boarding School Arc”, currently open in Omotesando. While the menu is based on the series and its characters, the dishes and drinks themselves do not have anime designs on them, so this is a “midnight invitation” for not only fans of the show, but also for people who just like the goth aesthetic. You can enjoy a tiered afternoon tea set for two (which includes small sandwiches, scones, jellies, and a variety of desserts), or opt for one of the savory meals. Accompany that with one of the iced drinks, which are fruit-flavored and colorful, served in chalice-like glasses. The beautiful interior design of the cafe makes for a great photo-op, and there is also merchandise (such as posters and keychains) on sale for fans.

Make your reservation (¥660) here.

Arrive 10 minutes before your reservation. Walk-ins are also available.

BOX cafe&space Omotesando Hills Store – 3rd Basement FLoor

(4-12-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku)

Hours: 11:15AM – 8PM