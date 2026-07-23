Tokyo Disneyland Ticket Price Increase: What’s Changing This October

Tokyo Disney Resort has raised its top ticket price six times since 2019, and the seventh hike will happen this October. Oriental Land, the company behind Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, confirmed that the maximum price for an adult one-day ticket is climbing from ¥10,900 to ¥12,400, a 13.8% jump. It’s the first change to the resort’s price since 2023.

The Tokyo Disneyland ticket price increase won’t affect every visitor equally. Oriental Land’s variable pricing model only pushes tickets to their new ¥12,400 ceiling on the busiest dates — holidays, long weekends and seasonal events. Most calendar days will stay well under that number.

What’s Actually Changing on October 10 and 11

Adult admission on October 10 rises to ¥11,900, then ¥12,400 the following day. Children 4 to 11 see a smaller bump too, with their price rising from ¥5,600 to ¥5,900.

Junior tickets, ages 12 to 17, hadn’t been confirmed either way at the time of writing. There’s still no park-hopper option between Disneyland and DisneySea, so families splitting a trip across both parks still have to buy two separate one-day tickets on two separate calendar days.

A Decade of Steady Increases

Tokyo Disney Resort’s adult ticket has climbed almost every year this decade. It sat at ¥7,500 in 2019, rose to ¥8,200 in 2020, then jumped twice in 2021 alone, first to ¥8,700 and later to ¥9,400 as the resort introduced date-based pricing. A 2023 revision pushed the ceiling past ¥10,000 for the first time, to ¥10,900, where it held until this fall’s increase.

Add it up, and the top adult ticket price has grown by more than 65% in seven years. Oriental Land also stopped selling annual passes in 2021, closing off what had been the easiest way for regulars to dodge rising day rates. Even so, Tokyo Disney Resort still undercuts its American counterparts by a wide margin, with one-day tickets at the original Disneyland in California and at Walt Disney World in Florida both running well above ¥12,400 once converted.

The Free Fast Pass Is Also Going Away

Ticket prices aren’t the only cost rising at Tokyo Disney Resort this year. Daily parking fees went up by ¥1,000 last month, and next month brings the end of the resort’s last remaining free Fast Pass system. Once it’s gone, skipping a standard line at either park will require a paid reservation option instead.

Oriental Land attributes rising operating and labor costs to the increase, along with the added value of Tokyo DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs area, which opened in 2024. That expansion sits entirely within DisneySea, though, which leaves Disneyland-only visitors covering a cost bump for an attraction they can’t access.

Planning Around the Tokyo Disneyland Ticket Price Increase

For visitors trying to avoid the ¥12,400 ceiling, the fix is about timing. Tokyo Disney Resort’s official ticket calendar shows daily prices up to three months ahead, so checking it before booking flights or hotels can mean the difference between a ¥7,900 day and ¥12,400. Weekday visits outside of holidays and event peaks remain the cheapest and least crowded option.



For more information, check out the official website.



Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Tokyo Disneyland ticket price increase take effect? The new ¥12,400 ceiling price first applies on October 11, with October 10 priced just below it at ¥11,900. Both dates fall on a three-day autumn weekend during the Halloween event. Will every ticket cost more? No. Tokyo Disney Resort uses variable, date-based pricing, so only the highest-demand days move to the new ¥12,400 ceiling. Most weekdays and off-peak dates stay well below the ceiling price. How much are child tickets going up? The maximum price for children ages 4 to 11 rises from ¥5,600 to ¥5,900. Junior pricing, for ages 12 to 17, hadn’t been confirmed at the time of writing. Is the free Fast Pass really disappearing? Yes. Tokyo Disney Resort’s last remaining free Fast Pass system is being discontinued in August 2026, leaving only paid reservation options for skipping standard lines.



For more events, check out our events page.