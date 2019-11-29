A Dazzling Christmas at Robot Restaurant

Shinjuku’s Robot Restaurant is a dizzying kaleidoscope of gold and shiny surfaces. The all-action floor show involves massive robots, bouncy dancers, mind-blowing flying machines and more. Audiences are always a merry mix of girls and boys, young and old. Make certain to reserve your meal ahead of time (¥1,000), then confirm by phone one hour before the show for an unforgettable Christmas experience.

Special Offer: Bring a copy of the December 2019 Metropolis (or show this ad on your mobile device) for ¥2,000 off admittance to the show.

B2F Shinjuku Robot Bldg, 1-7-7

Kabukicho,Shinjuku Seibu-Shinjuku, Shinjuku

03-3200-5500

Phone hours 10am – 10pm

Business hours 2:30pm – 11pm

shinjuku-robot.com