The Royal Park Canvas Ginza 8 and Opus

The Royal Park Hotels’ first Ginza location will hold its grand opening on March 20, along with a new restaurant on its top floor. Located at the crossroads of the bustling Chuo-dori, The Royal Park Canvas Ginza 8 hotel is a place for travelers to gather and connect through art, food and drink.

The hotel’s design concept mixes vintage and modern elements to create a timeless ambiance. The lobby is dimly-lit, with leather and wooden furniture inspired by mid-20th-century decor. The wall behind the reception area features a futuristic “puzzle art” painting by Tokyo-based artist collective Chim↑Pom.

Also on the first floor is Saryu— a 10-meter counter bar that serves elegant mocktails and tea-based cocktails using select products from the Nakamura Tea Life Store. A bottle shop adjacent to the bar offers a selection of aesthetic teas, juices, pickles and gift items for purchase.

For the most part, the rooms are simple and modern with a few vintage touches. Despite being in the center of an upscale shopping district, the hotel is affordable. The price of a standard double room starts at ¥17,800. The superior double room, which has a slightly larger bed and luxurious design, costs between ¥20,000 and ¥30,000.

There are two concept rooms, each with its own special theme. The “Ginza Modern” is inspired by an apartment from 1932 and features artwork by Berlin-based artist Jonathan Monk. The “Creator’s Room” is less retro and more minimalistic, with neutral colors and a grey-based design concept.

A new restaurant will also be opening on the hotel’s 14th floor. Opus is the brainchild of two-Michelin-star chef Yusuke Namai. Known primarily for his restaurant Ode in the Hiroo district, the Tokyo-born, classically trained chef entwines Japanese ingredients with French cuisine.

Upbeat music and stunning views of Ginza’s skyscrapers greet guests as they walk into the restaurant. A spacious open kitchen, sleek gray walls and minimalist decor define Opus’ modern aesthetic. The main dining area, counter seats and private seats can house up to 60 people. In addition, the alfresco terrace provides another 20 seats.

A semi-buffet style breakfast begins at 7am for ¥2,700. Guests can enjoy a selection of grilled meats, fish and bread, along with seasonal egg dishes, salads and a daily soup. Lunchtime sets include a variety of main dish options, bread and a refreshment from the drink bar. An afternoon tea set offers organic teas and innovative sweets from 2:30pm to 5:30pm.

For dinner, à la carte options with the theme of “modern seafood grill” are available. Prix fixe courses start at ¥6,800 and the restaurant also offers a party menu for groups of four or more people.

Combining elements of art, music and contemporary food, Opus offers a chic and delicious all-day dining experience. Starting this month, Tokyoites and tourists have a new spot to mingle, relax and indulge at The Royal Park Canvas Ginza 8 hotel.