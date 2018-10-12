Ryukyuan Dance @ Ginza SIX

Ginza Six is the location for a performance of Ryukyuan dance on Nov 9 and offering 5 free tickets to Metropolis readers.

This is a rare chance to see Ryukyuan Dance which is a traditional performing art of Okinawa which has been passed down from generation to generation since the Ryukyu Kingdom era. Ginza Six, in addition to its reputation as a premier retail hotspot, is also growing as a cultural hub so this is a real chance to get a glimpse of authentic Japanese dance in a stunning location.

Start 7pm

Allocated Seating: ¥5,000 | Unallocated seating: ¥4,000

Ginza Six 6-10-1 Ginza, Chūō, 104-0061