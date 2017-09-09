September Community News

Ark Hills Marche Adds Tuesday Market

Starting in June 2017, the Ark Hills Marche has opened a Tuesday version of their popular weekly Saturday farmers market. Running from 11am until 7pm, the Tuesday market serves the needs of those who frequent the area, according to Masato Wakisaka, the market manager. “We wanted to give people that come here during the week for work a chance to experience the market,” he says. For now there are roughly ten sellers, many of whom also sell at the Saturday market. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, rice, household items, baked goods and flowers are some of the things visitors will find. The stalls are located off to the side of Karajan Place, and worth visiting for a dose of weekday producer-direct goodness.

www.arkhills.com.e.le.hp.transer.com/hillsmarche

People and Boxes Traveling Together

Starting in September, the Japanese government will change its regulations to allow for passengers and packages to travel together. Buses, taxis and trucks will be able to simultaneously carry people and delivery items, according to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry. A nationwide shortage of drivers spurred the regulatory change, which also hopes to provide some relief to areas experiencing a significant drop in population. Currently, companies specialize in passengers or cargo; however, under the new rules, this would change. During slow periods, taxis would be able to carry packages, and long-distance charter buses would also be able to carry cargo to areas with a low population (fewer than 30,000 people). Trucking companies would also be allowed to carry passengers. It is hoped the new rules will serve to both increase incomes for drivers, which will in turn maintain routes in regions with declining populations, and improve the efficiency of transportation.

ArtBar Tokyo

Nine instructors offer a variety of courses in painting, for adults and children, in English and/or Japanese. Events for adults are instructor-led painting sessions complete with wine and snacks. Sessions have a particular theme or style that participants will attempt to emulate. Those without prior experience are especially encouraged to join, although those who know how to handle a brush are also very welcome. Adults and children who would like to paint together are welcome to the daytime sessions. Mix and mingle with fellow artists and enjoy the colorful and creative vibe.

www.facebook.com/tokyopoetryjournal

tokyopoetry.com

Yokohama Triennale 2017

The theme for this year’s event, “Islands, Constellations and Galapagos,” aims to bring together artists from across a variety of mediums to showcase their work at four different venues, including the Yokohama Museum of Art, Akarenga, Minatomirai Station, and the Yokohama Port Opening Memorial Hall. A total of 39 participants, including Ai Weiwei, The Propeller Group, and Wael Shawky will be represented. The organizers believe that by offering multiple works from each artist, it will achieve the effect of “a constellation or archipelago of small solo exhibitions.” Roundtable discussions, film screenings and other events will take place over the course of the Triennale in order to offer visitors a taste of the event’s other underlying concepts of connectivity, isolation, coexistence and diversity. Founded in 2001, the Triennale is an international exhibition of contemporary art held in the city of Yokohama once every three years. It features both internationally-renowned and emerging artists, and presents the latest trends in contemporary art. The event opened on August 4 and will run until November 5.

www.yokohamatriennale.jp/english/2017



Kamakura Navitime Travel App Helps Guide Around the Big Buddha and Beyond

Navitime, a popular website and app that helps users find their way about Japan, is presenting a new service specifically targeting Kamakura. The iOS-friendly tourist guidebook app, Kamakura Navitime Travel, will offer recommendations, via chat, for nearly 400 different spots such as gourmet restaurants, souvenir shops, accommodation and sightseeing locations. The app in its current form helps visitors find their way to various sites, but this new version will also make recommendations based on past user data and interests, as well as data gathered from other users who have visited the area. The app is available in English.

Eating Art: Soma and Chiba Tambo Art Harvest Parties

If you missed the planting in spring, there is still a chance to enjoy the Tambo Art Projects this autumn in Soma, Fukushima and Sanmu, Chiba. Something must be done with all that rice, and so a harvest, of course, is the next step. Planting and summer viewing parties have all come to pass, and so now it’s time to grab a scythe. Volunteers will help harvest the different varieties of rice and thresh it on the spot using an old-fashioned foot-powered threshing machine. The Soma event is an overnight trip complete with a comfy bus ride, onsen/ryokan stay, and some of the best food the prefecture offers, all in good company. Sanmu is a bit closer and much the same, although it is only a one-day affair. Attend one or attend both, but don’t miss this special opportunity to do one of the most traditional community activities the country has to offer. Visit the websites for details on how to register and deadlines.

Soma – Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29: www.somatamboart.org/event/harvesting2017

Sanmu – Saturday, September 30: www.facebook.com/tamboart.sammu