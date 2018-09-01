September COMMUNITY NEWS & EVENTS

Disaster Prevention Day – September 1

We can all be better prepared for the possible disasters that may strike where we live and work. So here are a few simple tips to get you started: Consider what disasters might occur in your daily life. Prepare basic necessities for three days. Identify possible escape routes. Prepare inside the home or workplace and stabilize furniture so it’s a safe space to live and work. Identify the closest evacuation locations and wells for safe access to water. Decide upon communication strategies with family and friends.

On September 2, join a drill in your local community or one of the Metropolitan government drills.

You can get information about events here: www.bousai.metro.tokyo.jp/foreign/english/bousai/2000008/2001910/2002035.html

Get and review “Disaster Preparedness Tokyo” prepared by The Tokyo Metropolitan Government to help households prepare for potential disasters directly hitting Tokyo. Even if you are not in Tokyo, much of the general advice is useful.

Download available here in English: www.metro.tokyo.jp/english/guide/bosai/

Also available in Korean and Chinese.

World Suicide Prevention Day – September 10

All over the world people will be walking, marching or running to “take a step” to remove stigmas around mental health on September 10. TELL (formerly Tokyo English Lifeline, not just in Tokyo and not just in English) has a number of events in Tokyo and the Kansai area.

The TELL Talkie Walkie is a suicide prevention awareness walk that concludes with a candlelight vigil to remember those who have taken their own lives. Walk with friends, talk with TELL staff and volunteers and learn about what we can do to prevent suicide on World Suicide Prevention Day 2018

Tokyo Talkie Walkie. Monday, September 10, from 7pm. Meeting point: Omotesando Station exit B4 next to Mizuho Bank. Walk leaders: Vickie & Selena. To join this walk please contact Tell at outreach@telljp.com. Find out more about TELL’s other events at: telljp.com

Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Chuo Ward and Minato Ward Comprehensive Disaster Prevention Joint Drill

Locations include Hamacho Park in Chuo Ward, Odaiba Gakuen Koyo Elementary and Junior High Schools in Minato Ward, and others.

September 2, Time TBA

Amnesty International Japan Yukata Party & Walk

Experience a little Japanese culture and make new friends, while wearing yukata and strolling around Kanda, one of the more traditional parts of Tokyo in the cool of a fall evening. Everyone will receive a free drink, and there will also be a fun quiz with prizes. If you have a yukata, please bring one; our staff will help you dress. Everyone wearing yukata for the event will receive a second free drink. No need to worry if you don’t; just join us in your everyday clothes.

September 4, 7:45pm – 10pm

If you would like to participate, please send your name and email address to info@amnesty.or.jp or call 03-3518-6777

RFTC’s Casino Night 2018

Join RFTC Foundation for an evening in New Orleans — food, drinks, music, live gaming, auctions, entertainment, and loads of fun. The 2018 Casino Night theme is “New Orleans,” with live jazz and blues, popular cocktails, beer, wine and spicy New Orleans cuisine prepared by chef Sohan Ahluwalia of Bourbon Street–Louisiana Kitchen fame. Games available: Blackjack, Texas Hold’em Poker, Roulette, Big Six, Craps & Slot Machines.

All proceeds raised will go towards the breast cancer foundation’s community outreach programs including The Lemon Project seminars and the publication of PiNK, a quarterly bilingual magazine for women’s health.

September 7th, 6pm – 11pm

Ritz Carlton, Tokyo Midtown, 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku

Minimum donation: ¥17,500/person, ¥175,000/table for 10 (including buffet dinner and drinks) Additional game entry fee of the amount of your choice!

Find out more at: rftcjapan.org/en/casino-night/

Place to Grow Tohoku Volunteer Road Trip

Our monthly weekend Volunteer Road Trip aims to connect and inspire a rising generation of leaders in disaster-stricken Tohoku communities. Volunteers depart Tokyo early on Saturday morning and return late on Sunday night.

September 8th & 9th

Find out more at: www.placetogrow-ngo.org/activities

Japanese Woman’s Leadership Initiative / Dale Carnegie Japan Joint Event

JWLI Founder Atsuko Fish will be giving a talk at Dale Carnegie Japan about the driving force to bring positive social changes to the world and her empowerment methods to keep people moving forward.

September 11, 2pm – 4pm

Dale Carnegie Japan, 2-19-8 Akasaka, Minato-ku

dalecarnegie.com

For Women Empowering in Japan (FEW) Monthly Meeting

This month’s theme is The Accidental Activist: From Chanel to Governor of Tokyo? featuring guest speaker Rina Bovrisse. Bovrisse is known for a 2012 lawsuit in which she accused ex-employer Prada of sexual harassment and gender discrimination, eventually receiving support from the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

September 12, 7pm – 10pm

Minami Azabu Centre Hall, 4-12-25, Minamiazabu, Minato

Participation Fee: FEW Members Regular ¥2,000; Associate ¥1,500; Guests ¥5,000; Students (ID required) & Interns ¥3,000

fewjapan.com

Photo Exhibit and Reception Supporting Refugees International Japan

The gallery will show an exhibition of rock legend photos and they have offered an evening dedicated to Refugees International Japan. There is no entry fee but donations are welcome.

September 13, 6:30pm – 9pm

E&M gallery, 4-17-10 Nishi-Azabu, Minato-ku

For more information please contact RIJ at info@rij-npo.org

refugeesinternationaljapan.org.



Resilience Monthly Women’s Program: Self Esteem

The Women’s Program is a series of talks on topics related to trauma and abuse. It is a space for women who want to learn more about these issues, whether or not they have personal experience of trauma. Participants will not be asked to share any personal experiences, but there will be opportunities for private reflection throughout the talks. This month’s talk with focus on the issue of self-esteem.

September 15, 2pm – 4pm. ¥500 per session. Registration not necessary.

Studio R Omotesando, 4-14-19-110 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku.

For more information please contact Charlotte Goff at charlotte@resilience.jp

Yokohama Theater Group Presents Ryokou

Using bodies in motion, projection mapping, soundscapes and humor, the Yokohama Theatre Group weaves together its newest original show, Ryokou. A theatrical exploration of how and why people move from place to place, and the issues surrounding migration of any type, Ryokou is a visual experience that anyone of any age can enjoy. A show created in rehearsal by the ensemble. No English or Japanese required.

Saturday, September 15, 2pm & 6pm. Sunday, September 16, 1pm & 8pm. Monday, September 17, 1pm.

World Peace Theatre, 1-3-3 Honcho, Kawasaki.

Students ¥1,500, Adults ¥3,000. Reserve tickets in advance. Group discounts available by contacting the YTG.

Find out more at ytg.jp/en/

TELL Exceptional Parenting Program

In this month’s Positive Discipline workshop, you can develop strategies to avoid power struggles while helping your children learn self-control and self-discipline. Workshop led by Cristina Varriale, M.S.Ed.

September 25, 7pm – 9pm.

2F Wesley Center, 6-10-11 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku

Donations of ¥1,000 appreciated. To RSVP or for questions, contact outreach@telljp.com

F1 Race Night

Get in the mood ahead of the Japan F1 Grand Prix at Suzuka and try your hand at competing on the best F1 circuits. Teams of four will compete against each other on the amazing eXcape simulators. It’s so real, you’ll think you are really on the race track. Head-to-head challenges with friends, colleagues and rival companies, all to support Refugees International Japan.

Circuit information, driving tips and online practice sites can be provided beforehand and simulator driving staff can coach drivers on the evening. In between you can try your hand at the Batak to measure reaction time and hand-eye coordination.

September 28, 6:30pm – 11pm.

House of Aston Martin, Aoyama, 1-2-3 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku

Teams of four: ¥100,000, Individual observers: ¥10,000

refugeesinternationaljapan.org