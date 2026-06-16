Spend a Day at BOTANICAL POOL CLUB, Japan’s Bali-Esque Pool Resort

You don’t need a passport, a plus-one or a hotel reservation to spend an afternoon floating in an infinity pool with Mount Fuji on the horizon. At BOTANICAL POOL CLUB on the Boso Peninsula, all you need is a day pass.

BOTANICAL POOL CLUB opened as a hotel in August 2023, then added a day-use pass system in 2024. For 2026, that includes two pools, two saunas, a beachside sister club down the road and a new BBQ plan with a house beer. Here’s how to spend a day there.

Botanical Pool Club’s Summer Day Pass

Day use runs from 1pm to 10pm, and there are two ways to book it. The POOL CLUB USE pass covers five hours for ¥15,000 per person (extendable at ¥5,000 per hour if you’re not ready to leave), while the 1 DAY PASS covers all nine hours for ¥25,000 per person. Both include a full run of the pools, saunas and bar.

Kids 13 and older pay the adult rate, ages 3 to 12 pay half and anyone 2 or under gets in free, though BPC only takes 10 family groups per day, so book ahead if you’re bringing the kids. There’s a dog-friendly version of the plan too, good for up to two dogs. None of this is walk-in: everything goes through BPC’s official site in advance.

The Pools at BPC

The BLACK POOL is the one people make the trip for: a 40-meter infinity pool with the Iwai Coast stretched out in front of it and, on a clear day, Mount Fuji sitting on the horizon. The water temperature shifts with the season, warmer in winter, cooler and crisper in summer, and at night, the black tiles vanish into the sky so completely that the pool just becomes more stars.

The SIGNATURE POOL is the louder sibling: fire features around the edges, pool beds and private pool houses, a rooftop deck angled for sunset. If the Black Pool is where you go quiet, the Signature Pool is where everyone else is having a good time around you.

The Sauna Break

Pool days need a sauna break, and BPC has two. SWEAT LODGE is the bigger one, a jungle-mural ceiling and room for around 10 people, with a fridge of sparkling water and juice waiting outside for the cooldown. SWEAT BOX is smaller and stands alone by the poolside, a converted container with a window facing a wall of plants instead of the water. Both work the same way: heat, cold, repeat, then a deckchair until you’re ready to get back in the pool.

What’s New This Year

A few reasons to time your visit specifically for 2026. Through the end of June, BPC is waiving its early-entry fee and running discounted drinks under a promotion called EARLY POOL IN and SUNLIT DRINK HOURS, which lets day-use guests in at 1pm instead of the standard check-in time and cuts all drink prices in half between 1pm and 4pm.

Summer brings a new day-use BBQ plan that includes an original house beer, built specifically for people who want the grilling-and-pool combination without booking a room. And if one pool isn’t enough, BPC’s sister property, Motona Beach Club, sits a short shuttle ride away on the Chiba coast and reopens for the season around the same time as BPC itself, connected by a free shuttle that makes a pool-and-beach day in one trip entirely doable.

If You Keep Coming Back

For repeat visitors, BPC runs a membership called BPCM that swaps the per-visit fee for unlimited day use (with some restrictions on weekends and holidays), a 25 percent discount on overnight stays, and a one-night stay included in the membership itself. There’s also a corporate version built for companies looking for an employee perk, which includes options to buy out the whole facility. It’s a different kind of commitment than a single-day pass, but worth knowing about if BPC turns into a habit rather than a one-off.

Getting There and Back in One Day

BPC sits roughly 70 minutes from central Tokyo by car via the Kyonan-Tomiyama interchange. Without a car, take a highway bus from Tokyo Station or Shinjuku Station to the Highway Oasis Furari rest stop, then a five-minute taxi from there (taxis can be thin on the ground locally, so calling ahead helps). The nearest train station is Awa-Katsuyama, also about five minutes away by taxi.

Both routes are realistic for a same-day round trip. For something more dramatic, helicopter transfer from Shinkiba is also bookable, at around 18 minutes each way.

Booking Botanical Pool Club’s Day Pass

Day-use reservations run through BPC’s official website, separate from the overnight booking system. Build in travel time on both ends, since this is genuinely out in the countryside and there’s no walking in without a reservation. If a specific perk is the reason you’re going, the BBQ plan, the discounted drink hours, confirm it’s still active before you commit, since these seasonal offers come with hard end dates.

Book your day pass today: botanicalpoolclub.com

Learn more about the hotel at Botanical Pool Club

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