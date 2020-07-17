Since 1994, Metropolis has been a free magazine at the heart of Tokyo’s international community. We’re so grateful for everyone who has supported us over these years, whether they’re locals picking up a copy or our thousands of readers who have now returned to their home countries and continue to follow us online. Being there for the community really is, and always has been, our top priority. Now, we’re asking for your support in return.

As Japan’s no.1 English-language magazine, we’re proud to bring our readers regular news including film, art, fashion, literature, travel, events, architecture, music and advice for life in Japan. We also play a more vital role, bringing essential insights and features covering life-changing events such as the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in 2011 and, more recently, the coronavirus pandemic. We have also been using our platform to support local businesses and provide news updates and advice through the difficulties of COVID-19 in Japan.

The financial strains due to COVID-19, in addition to the decline in the magazine industry, has, like for so many other businesses, been a struggle for us. In order for us to continue giving you quality, free content about Tokyo and Japan, which we love dearly, we would like to ask you for help through our crowdfunding page.

What your support will go towards

Support Metropolis and help us:

Make our exciting fall and winter issues possible

Continue to put quality content online so we can continue to be a stable source of news, culture and lifestyle for the international community

Aid our wonderful writers, designers, photographers and staff who make us who we are

We believe we can survive these extraordinary times and we will endeavor to continue covering the vibrant and disparate activities that the international community gives to the world’s most exciting capital city.

How to donate

Head to GoGetFunding.com

Tier 1

Any little amount you can give minimum ¥1,000 ($10)

Thank you email from the Metropolis team

Knowing that you helped the international community of Tokyo and can continue to read Metropolis content

Tier 2

¥3,000 ($30)

All of the above

PLUS we will send you a copy of the next issue in the mail (even if you are international)

Tier 3

¥5,000 ($50)

All of the above

PLUS an exclusive Metropolis eco bag

Tier 4

¥10,000 ($100)

All of the above

PLUS your name online as an official sponsor on our website



Tier 5

$500 (¥50,000)

All of tier 4

PLUS a QUARTER page advertisement for your company or brand in our magazine (usually ¥150,000). Advertisement content will be subject to approval of the Metropolis team. Please contact us at info@metropolisjapan.com for processing your advertisement.

Tier 6

$10,000 (¥100,000)

All of tier 4

PLUS a HALF page advertisement (usually worth ¥300,000) in the magazine for your company or brand AND an online advertorial (usually worth ¥200,000). Advertisement and advertorial content will be subject to approval of the Metropolis team. Please contact us at info@metropolisjapan.com for processing your advertisement and advertorial