Honolulu’s wildly popular Vietnamese eatery, The Pig & The Lady, is the latest addition to Ebisu’s burgeoning food scene. The brand new Tokyo outpost, which opened on November 30, is top chef Andrew Le’s first overseas restaurant. His award-winning dishes — including pho, banh mi and Vietnamese pizza — are a modern blend of classic French techniques and authentic Vietnamese cuisine inspired by his mother’s traditional recipes.

Since opening his first restaurant in downtown Honolulu in 2013, Le quickly garnered acclaim as one of the city’s best chefs. In addition to earning numerous local and national accolades, including a James Beard Award nomination, The Pig & The Lady has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s travel and food show “No Reservations,” and has also been covered by Buzzfeed and Vice. A sister restaurant, Piggy Smalls, opened in Ward Village in 2016.

The Pig & The Lady’s Tokyo restaurant has seats for 84 diners with on point decoration from celebrated artist Matthew Tapia. From Hawaii’s breezy shores to Japan’s sprawling metropolis, The Pig & The Lady is sure to impress local foodies with its diverse menu of culinary delights.

2F Ebisu Ginza Cross Bldg

1-4-15, Ebisu-Minami, Shibuya-ku

050-1743-1650

Mon – Fri: 11am – 4pm, 5pm – 11pm

Holidays: 11am – 11pm

Ebisu

www.thepigandthelady.jp