October 27 – October 28

Metropolis x Black List Tokyo Halloween Party 2023

After a four-year absence, the legendary Metropolis Halloween party is back! Joining forces with Black List Tokyo, this year’s event will be held across two amazing venues, the brand new Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya and Ce La Vi Tokyo at the luxurious 18th-floor Restaurant and Sky Bar. Kicking off from 8pm at Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya, separate entry tickets are available for ¥3,000 for each part of the festivities or a special double entry pass is available for only ¥4,000, giving you entry to both venues.

Over nearly three decades, the Metropolis Halloween party has developed a reputation for one of the best Halloween events in the city and now, after four years away, we’re excited to collaborate with our friends at Black List Tokyo to come back with a bang. Black List was established in December 2005. All parties are made exclusive to Black List members and their closest friends attracting Tokyo’s top executives, celebrities and socialites. Black List was mentioned in the Louis Vuitton City Guide and CNN as the most exclusive party in Tokyo.

Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya, 2-25-12 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

8pm – 11pm

Ce La Vi 18F Restaurant and Sky Bar, 18F Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, Dogenzaka, 1−2−3, Shibuya-ku

10pm – 3am

¥4,000 (Double entry pass)

¥3,000 (Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya only)

¥3,000 (Ce La Vi 18F Restaurant and Sky Bar only)

blacklisttokyo.com

October 15

Bake Neko Halloween Parade 2023

Dress up as a feline for the upcoming Halloween parade along Kagurazaka between Kagurazaka and Iidabashi Station. The event draws inspiration from the Japanese yokai known as the “Nekomata,” a supernatural cat-like creature. Whether you prefer an endearing kitten costume or a spine-tingling monster guise, it’s your choice to make a statement, but costumes are mandatory to take part.

Kagurazaka area

10am – 5pm

¥500

bakeneko.oops.jp

October 21-22

Back from the Grave: Halloween Ball

Get ready for a spooktacular event as Back from the Grave’s annual Halloween extravaganza returns to electrify Shinjuku for two unforgettable nights. It’s a musical fiesta with over 50 bands hailing from the corners of the globe including the USA, South Korea, Japan, France, Norway, and Australia.

Shinjuku Loft, 1-12-9 Kabukicho, Shinjuku-ku

1pm – 5am

¥4,000 – ¥7,500

bftg1989.com

Late October

Womb Halloween

Step into the enchanting darkness of All Hallow’s Eve at the iconic Womb nightclub in Shibuya. This year, the team has curated a roster of DJs that make for a fusion of seasoned maestros and rising stars in the Tokyo electronic music scene. Costumes are absolutely recommended.

WOMB, 2-16 Maruyamacho, Shibuya-ku

Time TBD

¥1,500 – ¥3,000

womb.co.jp

October 29

Omotesando Halloween Pumpkin Parade

While traditional trick-or-treating may not be the norm in this corner of the world, the Omotesando Halloween Pumpkin Parade emerges as a delightful alternative, offering children a taste of the Western tradition. Open to young ones under the age of 12, this parade invites the imagination of every child to flourish through the art of costume. Welcoming parents and guardians to join in the festive merriment, it’s an experience designed for unity. Kids can showcase their Halloween finery and embark on a trick-or-treating parafe around the neighboring boutiques.

Omotesando Avenue

11am – 4:30pm

¥1,000

halloween.omotesando.or.jp

Now – October 31

Tokyo Disney Resort Halloween 2023

Indulge your inner Disney aficionado and dress up as your favorite heroes, villains and sidekicks. Tokyo Disney Resort is decked in All Hallow’s Eve decor, and the bewitching “Boo” Parade sets a spooky evening scene.

Tokyo Disney Resort, 1-1 Maihama, Urayasu, Chiba

9am – 9pm

¥4,500 – ¥9,400

tokyodisneyresort.jp

October 1 – October 31

Halloween Afternoon Tea Monster Festival

Maison, the charming French Bistro, has unveiled a Halloween-themed afternoon tea set that promises an array of rich and flavorful delights. Savor the whimsical creations, such as the Grumpy Ghost enveloped in milk jelly, the enticing matcha and yuzu-infused Frisky Frankenstein, and the delectable berry and chestnut Dreamy Demon treats. With a stunning view of Tokyo Station and the shooting shinkansens, Four Seasons ensures an enchanting and gastronomically delightful Halloween evening that’s not to be missed.

7F Maison Marunouchi, Four Seasons Hotel Marunouchi Tokyo, 1-11-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

From 11:30am (L.O. 4:15pm)

Fee TBD

fourseasons.com

Oct 28 – 29

Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival 2023

Immerse yourself in the heart of Tokyo’s vibrant anime culture in Ikebukuro by donning the attire of your beloved manga or anime characters. While there’s no designated theme, anticipate a kaleidoscope of diverse anime and manga personas converging upon the streets of Ikebukuro, creating an exhilarating tapestry of creativity and fandom.

Ikebukuro area

10am – 6pm

Free

https://ikebukurocosplay.jp/

Sept 9 – Oct 31

Halloween Sweets Party

This autumn, Chef’s Live Kitchen invites you to indulge in a Mont Blanc-themed sweet party. Seasonal autumn fruits like apples, pears, and figs elegantly match with Halloween-themed decorations. The first course features a crepe Suzette adorned with freshly squeezed Mont Blanc, complemented by a savory caramel sauce. For anyone who prefers savory option, there are a variety of light meals available, making it the perfect late lunch destination.

Intercontinental Tokyo Bay, Kaigan 1-16-2, Minato-ku

3pm – 4:45pm

Fee varies

interconti-tokyo.com

October 10 – October 31

Il Lupino Prime Halloween Afternoon Tea

Hawaii’s renowned Italian eatery, “Il Lupino Prime,” has consistently delighted diners with a diverse range of afternoon teas. This October, it unveils its Halloween Afternoon Tea, brimming with playful and delectable dessert creations that celebrate the rich flavors of autumn, including pumpkin and sweet potato.There are also spooky themed cheeseburgers, beef sandwiches, and a tantalizing lobster-filled pie.

Il Lupino Prime, Nonoaoyama 2/F 3-4-3 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku

2pm – 4pm

¥6,800 (¥7,800 on weekends)

*Customers opting for cocktails would be ¥8,600 on weekdays and ¥9,600 on weekends

illupinojapan.jp/afternoontea