The capital’s art galleries are finally re-opening their doors, albeit with safety precautions and, in most cases, advance booking requirements. Be sure to check online for up-to-date information before visiting these exciting art events in Tokyo from September to November.



Until November 3

The National Art Center, Tokyo is hosting the largest manga exhibition in Japan, which explores the deep relations between the city of Tokyo and its pop culture underworld. A detailed model of Tokyo replicated at a scale of 1/1000 dominates the space, surrounded by over 500 works from more than 90 titles of manga, anime and games, including Godzilla and Akira, which explore three concepts: “repeated destruction and reconstruction,” “daily life in Tokyo” and “character vs. city.”

The National Art Center, Tokyo

10am – 6pm (Closed Tue)

¥1,500 (Discounts for students)

nact.jp

Until January 3, 2021

In this absolutely unmissable exhibition, six of Japan’s most reputable contemporary artists come together with art that transcends national and cultural boundaries. Appropriately titled “STARS,” the exhibition explores the creative journeys of art giants such as Yayoi Kusama, Lee Ufan, Takashi Murakami, Yoshitomo Nara and more, tracing their careers from the early stages up until the present. The exhibition also presents archival materials from major Japanese art shows staged worldwide from the 1950s onward, offering an in-depth look into the country’s international artistic history.

Mori Art Museum

10am – 10pm (Tue 10am – 5pm)

¥2,000 (Discounts for students and seniors)

mori.art.museum

Until October 18

This Exhibition in Ueno gives you the opportunity to take part in the first-ever Japanese display of 61 masterpieces from the National Gallery London. The exhibits that range in date from the Renaissance period to Post-Impressionism, including Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers,” provide a great overview of Europe’s painting history. Until traveling becomes a thing again, don’t miss this chance to approach some of the gems of the Western art world.

The National Museum of Western Art

9:30am – 5:30pm, Fri & Sat until 9 pm

¥1,800 / Discounts for students and seniors

nmwa.go.jp



Until September 27

He’s been labeled an artist, political activist, vandal and genius. However we define the ever-elusive Banksy, his work has sparked both wonder and controversy across the globe. This particular exhibition has already been shown in Saint Petersburg, Moscow, Madrid and Hong Kong, and has now made its way to Yokohama and Osaka. The secretive Bristolian has been captivating the art world and public with this controversial social commentary for years now and this exhibition is a must for all fans of public art. ASOBUILD

10am – 8:30 pm

¥ 1,800 Weekdays, ¥2 ,000 Weekends

banksyexhibition.jp Until October 11 Yokohama Triennale 2020: AFTERGLOW Established in 2001, Yokohama Triennale is the city’s most exciting, international contemporary art showcase. Its seventh iteration is led by Raqs Media Collective, a trio of artists based in New Delhi. The title for 2020, “AFTERGLOW,” refers to the Big Bang, and the cycles of destruction and creation which made human life possible. Exploring themes of toxicity and recovery within the contemporary world, “AFTERGLOW” is an exhibition and event series featuring various artists, some of whom are presenting in Japan for the first time. 10am – 6pm, Closed on Thu

¥2,000 (Discounts for students)

yokohamatriennale.jp

Locations vary by event. Check the website for details. Oct 20 – Nov 12 Tokyo Curiosity Bunkamura’s new large-scale exhibition features an eclectic mix of glocal acts, including award-winning Japanese street photographer Daido Moriyama, filmmaker Eikoh Hosoe, Barcelona-born artist Cesar Ordoñez and Renato D’Agostin, among others. Their works center on four major themes — identity, diversity, here and now, and timelessness — with the mission of reimagining the future through photos. 10am – 6pm

¥2,000 / Discounts for students

Bunkamura THE MUSEUM

bunkamura.co.jp Until October 25 The Ishibashi Foundation Collection X Tomoko Konoike: Flip Artizon Museum (formerly the Bridgestone Museum of Art) hosts a joint exhibition of works from The Ishibashi Foundation Collection and artist TomokoKonoike. Her works, renowned in both Japan and abroad, are not rooted in art theory but are funda- mentally human entities. To her, humans are another one of Earth’s creatures and in a constant state of evolution and change. The Ishibashi Foundation Collection boasts around 2,800 artworks, varying from Western paintings to Eastern calligraphy. Artizon Museum

10am – 6pm

¥1,500 / Students free, other discounts available

artizon.museum Until October 11 Exonemo Un-Dead-Link Internet artist duo exonemo (Kensuke Sembo and Yae Akaiwa) have been a driving force in media art with their humorous approach and fresh perspective. This exhibition showcases the duo’s representative works from beginning to present including pieces acquired by the Tokyo Photographic Art Museum. This large-scale exhibition will be the duo’s first exhibition in Japan and reconsiders the history of media by exploring new possibilities of expression today. 10am – 6pm

¥700

Tokyo Photographic Art Museum

topmuseum.jp



Until October 13

Born in Kanagawa, GUCCIMAZE started his career as a graphic designer. It didn’t take long for his work, which fuses his interests in hip-hop and graffiti, to be recognized abroad by artists such as Nicki Minaj and Flying Lotus. With works that invite the audience into a maze of bold typographical lines and sharp lettering, GUCCIMAZE has definitely caused a stir in the graphic design scene. Catch his exhibition “MAZE” at the Diesel Art Gallery or explore his work with a virtual tour via Diesel’s website.