Tokyo Marathon 2026: What Runners Should Know About Staying in Central Tokyo Smart logistics, smoother race week, faster recovery

If you’re running the Tokyo Marathon, accommodation is less about atmosphere and more about logistics. Race-day mornings start early, transport routes are fixed, and post-race recovery time is limited—especially for runners traveling from overseas.

Below is key information for Tokyo Marathon 2026, followed by details on runner-specific accommodation options in central Tokyo.

Tokyo Marathon 2026 Date and Start Times

Race day: Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Start times (gun time):

Wheelchair marathon: 9:05am

Marathon: 9:10am

10.7 km: 9:10am

Time limits (official cutoffs):

Marathon: 7 hours (finish by 4:10pm)

Wheelchair marathon: 2 hours 10 minutes (finish by 11:15am)

10.7 km: 2 hours (finish by 11:10am)

Tokyo Marathon Course Overview

Start: Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building (Shinjuku area)

Marathon finish: Tokyo Station / Gyoko-dori Avenue

10.7 km finish: Nihombashi

The marathon course begins in Shinjuku and runs through major areas of Tokyo, including Suidobashi, Ueno, Nihombashi, Asakusa (Kaminarimon Gate), Ryogoku, Ginza, Tamachi, and Hibiya, before finishing near Tokyo Station at Gyoko-dori Avenue.

For accommodation, Ginza stands out. It sits directly on the course and close to the finish, and many runners pass through or return to the Tokyo Station area after the race, making nearby neighborhoods a practical base during marathon week.

Choosing Accommodation for Marathon Week

As race week approaches, runners typically look for hotels that balance:

Convenient access to major transport lines

Flexible checkout after race day

Simple recovery support

In response, some central Tokyo hotels offer runner-specific plans during marathon week, focusing on recovery and logistics rather than sightseeing or extended stays.

Tokyo Marathon 2026 Runner Packages at YOTEL Tokyo Ginza

YOTEL Tokyo Ginza was designed for travelers who value efficiency. Rooms, called cabins, are compact but highly functional, featuring motorized SmartBeds, rain showers, high-speed Wi-Fi and self-service check-in and check-out. For marathon runners, that translates to fewer distractions and more control over their schedule.

Downstairs, the hotel’s bar and restaurant space, Komyuniti, offers a relaxed environment to eat, relax or meet fellow runners without leaving the building. YOTEL Tokyo Ginza is offering two accommodation plans exclusively for Tokyo Marathon 2026 participants. Both share core benefits and are available in limited numbers.

Full Support Plan With VENEX Recovery Wear

Limited to 20 rooms

This plan is aimed at runners prioritizing post-race recovery.

What’s included:

VENEX recovery wear set (long-sleeve top and tapered pants, retail value ¥25,300)

Complimentary rental of a Hyperice Hypervolt massage gun

Late checkout until 1:00 p.m.

Fresh fruit provided on race morning

VENEX recovery wear uses proprietary PHT fabric with nano-platinum particles and is certified in Japan as a general medical device, designed to support circulation and muscle recovery during rest.

Price: From ¥25,000 per person, per night

(Rates vary by date)

Runner Support Plan (Limited to 50 Rooms)

If nutrition and hydration are the priority around race day, this streamlined option focuses on essentials.

What’s included:

Support kit with ZENB Baton (a gluten-free superfood bar) and Waterdrop microdrink

Hyperice Hypervolt massage gun rental

Late checkout until 1pm

Fresh fruit on race morning

ZENB’s products are made entirely from yellow peas, offering high protein and fiber with reduced carbohydrates. Waterdrop’s sugar-free microdrinks make hydration easy; just dissolve a cube into water.

Price: From ¥20,000 per person, per night

(Rates vary by date)

