Best Tokyo New Year’s Eve Countdown Events, Parties and Temples 2025–2026

Tokyo doesn’t mark the New Year with a single countdown. Instead, the city splits into many parallel moments, with temple bells ringing through the cold night, shrine paths filling at midnight and club sound systems peaking as the clock hits twelve. From traditional New Year rituals to large-scale parties, hotel lounges and family-friendly events, this guide brings together New Year’s Eve countdown events across temples and parties, showing how different parts of Tokyo welcome the year in completely different ways.

Traditional Temples and First Shrine Visits: Hastumode

Zojoji Temple Joya-no-Kane and Countdown (Shiba Park / Minato)

At Zojoji, New Year’s Eve feels like stepping into a postcard: monks ring the temple bell 108 times to cleanse worldly desires while Tokyo Tower glows directly behind the main gate. Crowds start gathering from around 10pm for the bell ringing near midnight, and in some years, white balloons are released as the clock strikes twelve. It is deeply atmospheric, mixing quiet reflection with the buzz of thousands of people sharing the same moment in the cold winter air.

Meiji Shrine Midnight Hatsumode (Harajuku / Yoyogi)

Meiji Jingu’s forested approach fills with visitors as soon as the gates open at midnight for the year’s first prayer. Lanterns and subtle lighting guide you through the trees, and the sound of gravel underfoot competes with murmured conversations and the occasional cheer. It is less about a countdown and more about starting the year with a sense of calm and intention, which is why many people head here after parties to pray and reset before going home.

Sensoji Temple Year-End Prayers and First Visit (Asakusa)

Sensoji in Asakusa turns into a sea of people on New Year’s Eve, with Nakamise’s lanterns, snack stalls and souvenir shops glowing late into the night. Visitors come for omikuji, incense and the chance to welcome the new year at one of Tokyo’s most historic temples. While there is no single-staged countdown, the combination of incense, illuminated pagodas and tightly packed crowds creates a quietly dramatic scene as the calendar flips. It’s also important to remember that Senso-ji follows Buddhist temple customs, which require a proper procedure.



Clubs, Mega-Parties and LGBTQIA+ NYE Nights

WOMB Presents New Year Countdown to 2026 (Shibuya)

WOMB’s annual countdown is one of Shibuya’s big-ticket club experiences, powered by the venue’s famously heavy sound system and towering LED visuals. This year’s lineup includes Craig Richards, DJ Masda and live act Michelle, bringing a mix of sophisticated underground and high-energy dance floor momentum. Expect a world-class experience: lasers cutting through confetti and a packed main floor that hits full-throttle after the countdown, when door tickets open again at 1am for late arrivals.

The Ring LGBTQIA+ 2026 Countdown Party (Shinbashi)

The Ring transforms Za Gran Tokyo into a full-scale queer extravaganza, with drag queens, go-go dancers, performance artists and a top-tier DJ lineup led by scene legend DJ EMMA. The atmosphere leans big, bold and theatrical, with New York-style showtime segments that turn the dance floor into a stage. Housed inside the multi-level Grand Hammer building, the party flows between DJ bars and performance spaces, creating a festival-like feel. It is proudly inclusive, explicitly welcoming all genders, sexualities and styles.

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2026 at Octagon Tokyo (Roppongi)

Octagon Tokyo’s countdown is built for people who want a full-blown, high-energy club experience. With headliner TJR, resident and guest DJs cycling through EDM, big-room sounds, and party anthems, the night is designed to start the New Year with a bang. CYBERJAPAN DANCERS elevate the night with a high-gloss performance, while tiered pricing keeps the energy flowing well past midnight.

Camelot 2026 New Year’s Eve Party (Shibuya)

Club Camelot’s NYE party plays to its strengths: two floors, two distinct music moods and a friendly, social atmosphere right in the middle of Shibuya. With the floor being grounded in hip-hop and R&B, it is the kind of place where friend groups can split according to vibe and still meet up at the bar in between sets. If you want a reliable “go out and dance” option, this is it.

MNENYE at Midnight East (Shibuya)

MNENYE, hosted at Spotify O-EAST and DJ bar Azumaya, spotlights Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Jayda G for this year’s countdown. The night is aimed at serious dance music fans: think long, dynamic sets, big-festival energy in a club-sized venue and a crowd that actually came to move. It is standing room only, with pre-sale tickets likely to go fast, and the vibe leans more “house party scale rave” than VIP lounge.

Rooftops, Hotels and Classy NYE Countdowns

Two Rooms Countdown Party (Aoyama)

Two Rooms’ rooftop terrace and dining space sit above Omotesando and Aoyama, giving the countdown a rare sense of openness in central Tokyo. The party combines a bar-driven atmosphere with light bites, city views and music from DADDY’S HOUSE’s DJ MASTERKEY. It is ideal for those who want to ring in the new year in a luxe but relaxed setting, with enough room to step outside and actually see the sky at midnight.

The Prince Park Tower Countdown at Park (Shiba Park)

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo welcomes the New Year with its “Countdown at Park 2026,” featuring a full schedule of special events and entertainment. Highlights for New Year’s Eve include the team bub. bubble entertainment show, concerts by former Takarazuka star Tsubasa Makoto, and a special salsa performance by Orquesta de la Luz and Machiko Watanabe. Guests can also enjoy a Hawaiian concert by Boo Takagi, traditional Rakugo, a Magic Palace show and various workshops covering topics like Japanese sake, French cuisine and kintsugi (traditional mending).

The Peninsula Tokyo Peter Bar Countdown (Yurakucho / Hibiya)

Celebrate the arrival of 2026 at the dazzling Peter restaurant on the 24th floor, featuring panoramic city views for an unforgettable night of glamour. Guests will toast to the New Year with fine champagne and a selection of exquisitely crafted canapés. The evening includes live performances by singer RAIN and The Midnight Gravity Band, setting the stage for a sparkling countdown. Pricing options offer varying levels of luxury, ranging from standard seats with free-flow Bollinger Champagne and a canapé box, up to a premium Table Reserve option that includes free-flow Krug Champagne and caviar. The dress code for this elegant event is formal.

Andaz Tokyo Lounge Countdown (Toranomon Hills)

The Tavern – Grill & Lounge offers a special six-course Festive Dinner to celebrate the season from Christmas through New Year’s. The menu is crafted using domestic ingredients and refined culinary artistry, capturing the spirit of celebration.

Highlights of the course include the decadent Beef Wellington, featuring tender Japanese beef wrapped in golden puff pastry with black truffle jus and snow crab “croquettes,” which are paired with a warm seafood broth, cream, shiso and Rouille sauce. For dessert, the meal concludes with a delightful Bûche de Noël that combines silky vanilla chantilly with a bright citrus compote for a refreshing finish. An enhanced package is available on New Year’s Eve, which includes the dinner, free-flow champagne and access to the Lounge Countdown Party.

Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve

Happy New Year Tokyo 2026 Countdown–Tokyo Nighttime Project (Shinjuku)

Tokyo’s official countdown at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building is going full spectacle this year, blending “tradition and innovation” with massive projection mapping across the towers. Doors open from 9:30pm, with a pre-event program from 10pm and the main countdown from 11:30pm.

Expect a cinematic visual experience inspired by photographer and director Mika Ninagawa’s “Tokyo Rebirth,” along with an immersive EiM light and sound show that brings the city to life and breathes at the turn of midnight. Hatsune Miku performs a futuristic live set, Hello Kitty and friends bring a kawaii dance show, and breakdancer Shigekix leads the countdown energy. Entry is via advance application and lottery, so it feels more like a curated event than a free-for-all street party.

