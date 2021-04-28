No matter if you are a fellow artist or just trying to find a place to spend your weekend afternoons, visiting museums for ¥300 each can quickly add up throughout the year. That is why the Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass is definitely something to consider for all the cost conscious. Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass 2021 is a convenient ticket booklet that provides free entry tickets, as well as discount coupons for 99 museums and other facilities in the Tokyo area for just ¥2,500.

Don’t worry, If you feel a bit overwhelmed by the 99 options, here’s our guide from the popular ones to the hidden gems that we believe you might not want to miss out on.

Shibuya, more than just Shopping:

The Shoto Museum of Art

At just a 10 min walk from the crowded Shibuya Station, you will find The Shoto Museum of Art in the quiet Shoto neighborhood. From Belle Époque and American Pop Art, to Japanese sculpture and traditional Ukiyo-e, The Shoto Museum of Art features artists from various genres and eras. Their upcoming exhibition will showcase works of Francis Bacon, one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

Admission: Free entry with Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass

Location: 2-14-14 Shoto, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Website: shoto-museum.jp/en/

Toguri Museum

Only five minutes away from The Shoto Museum of Art, the Toguri Museum is the perfect second stop of your Shibuya museum trip. The museum is one of the few museums in Japan that specializes in ceramic wares. It’s an incredible collection of ceramic wares from Japan, China and Korea that you probably won’t be able to find anywhere else. The next exhibition features Ko-imari wares from the Edo period.

Admission: ¥1200 ( ¥200 discount with Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass)

Location: 1-11-3 Shoto, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Website: www.toguri-museum.or.jp/english/

Yamatane Museum of Art

Founded by Taneji Yamazaki, a fanatic Japanese art collector, Yamatane Museum of Art is an art museum that mainly showcases works of Kindai Nihonga (post Meiji era modern japanese paintings). The collection also includes oil paintings, Ukiyoe and Ancient Japanese Calligraphy. Their next special exhibition Commemorating the 55th anniversary will showcase the selected masterpieces of Ukiyo-e from the Yamatane collection.

Admission: ¥1300 ( ¥200 discount with Grutto Pass)

Location: 3-12-36 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Website: www.yamatane-museum.jp/english/

Spend Your Day at Ueno

Ueno park is probably the go-to place to spend an entire day relaxing, while getting cultured. Aside from the shrines and temples, a number of museums and facilities are scattered in the park and the Grutto Pass provides you with free or discounted entry to most of them, including the Ueno Zoo, Ueno Royal Museum and National Museum of Nature and Science.

The Ueno Royal Museum

The Ueno Royal Museum is an art museum managed by the public-service incorporated foundation, the Japan Art Association, whose current governor and honorary patron is Prince Hitachi. The museum holds annual exhibitions such as the Ueno Royal Museum Grand Prize Exhibition, the Japanese Nature Painting Exhibition and the VOCA Exhibition that celebrates both established and emerging artists.

Admission: Price varies (¥100 discount with Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass)

Location: 1-2 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Website: www.ueno-mori.org/about/?enlang

National Museum of Nature and Science

As the center for nature studies, the National Museum of Nature and Science aims to promote communication between science and society. Here, be prepared to see creatures across the continents and the eras. The museum also features permanent and thematic exhibitions.

Admission: Price varies (¥100 discount with Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass)

Location: 7-20 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Website: www.kahaku.go.jp/english/

Tokyo National Museum

With a marvelous collection, including some of the most precious cultural properties of Japan, the Tokyo National Museum curates exhibitions spotlighting the history and culture of Japan. No matter if you are an expert or just a newbie in the field, you will find ample materials for your enjoyment. National Treasure: Frolicking Animals is now on display.

Admission: ¥1000 (¥100 discount with Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass)

Location: 13-9 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Website: www.tnm.jp/?lang=en

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum aims to be “a doorway to art”. The museum not only focuses on advocating traditional Japanese art but also collaborates with foreign museums and brings masterpieces from all over the world. The upcoming exhibition showcases works of the renown sculptor Isamu Noguchi.

Admission: Price varies (¥100 discount with Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass)

Location: 8-36 Ueno-Park Taito-ku, Tokyo

Website: www.tobikan.jp/en/index.html

Roppongi: Traditional & Avant-Garde

Roppongi, located in the center of Tokyo, is also the cultural center of the metropolitan. Here gathers international and local artists, and two of the most admired art museums in Tokyo.

Mori Art Museum

Mori Art Museum is a private art museum that holds exhibitions featuring the most acclaimed contemporary artists with their most new and experimental concepts. Many of the shows emphasize immersive experiences for the visitors, making visitors rethink: “what is art?” The upcoming exhibition will feature 16 leading female artists from the world across various disciplines.

Admission: Price varies (¥200 discount with Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass)

Location: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Website: www.mori.art.museum/en/

The National Art Center, Tokyo

The National Art Center, Tokyo is the fifth national government art institution. However, unlike traditional museums, instead of maintaining a permanent collection, the museum makes use of its 14,000 square meters of exhibition space, one of the largest in Japan, to highlight masterpieces from across the world. They are currently featuring creative director Kashiwa Sato, who designed some of the most representable logos of Japan, including 7-Eleven, Uniqlo, and Rakuten.

Admission: Price varies (¥100 discount with Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass)

Location: 7-22-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Website: www.nact.jp/english/

Hidden Gems in the Capital

Looking for some new areas in the city to explore? Here are some of our recommendations for museums to visit and further delve into Tokyo.

Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum

Formerly the residence of Prince Asaka who studied in Paris, the Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum is famous for its elegant architecture and art deco interior design. The upcoming annual architecture exhibition will feature the establishment itself. You will have a chance to take a look at the beauty and charm of each room that formerly housed the royal family, now showcasing works of art from all around the world.

Admission: Free entry to all exhibitions with Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass

Location: 5-21-9 Shirokanedai, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Website: www.teien-art-museum.ne.jp/en/

Institute for Nature Study

Encompassing the Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum, the Institute for Nature Study is a rare sanctuary of nature amid the noisy and busy metropolis. As the weather becomes warmer, it’s probably a good time to head out and take a deep breath in the refreshing natural park.

Admission: ¥320 (¥100 discount with Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass)

Location: 5-21-5 Shirokanedai, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Website: www.ins.kahaku.go.jp/english/

Meguro Museum of Art

Right by the sakura river (Meguro River), Meguro Museum of Art is the perfect place for a rest during your walk along the river in the summer. Their upcoming exhibition features Exquisite Books by Manuel Bruker Publisher.

Admission: Free entry with Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass

Location: 2-4-36 Meguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo

Website: mmat.jp/en/

Chihiro Art Museum Tokyo

Looking for a place to spend your day with your kid? If so, you definitely should check out Chihiro Art Museum Tokyo, the very first museum of picture books in the world. With their incredible children’s book collection, it’s not only an art museum for grownups, but also a great first step into the art world for kids. Their current shows feature works from Seiichi Tabata and Chihiro Iwasaki. The upcoming exhibition in June will showcase works from Suekichi Akaba.

Admission:Free entry with Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass

Location: 4-7-2 Shimo-Shakujii, Nerima-ku, Tokyo

Website: chihiro.jp/en/tokyo/

Spend a Day Away From Tokyo

Tired of seeing people and building everyday? Maybe it’s time to hop on the train and get away from the 23 wards.

Chiba City Museum of Art

Located in the heart of Chiba City, Chiba City Museum of Art reopened after its expansion in July 2020. The museum collections focus on contemporary Japanese art and works of local artists in Chiba. Their current show features Pop artist Tiger Tateishi.

Admission:

Permanent exhibition: Free entry with Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass

Special exhibition: ¥1200 (50% off Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass)

Location: 3-10-8 Central, Chuo Ward, Chiba

Website: www.ccma-net.jp/

The Modern Museum of Art, Saitama (MOMAS)

Only 35 minutes away from Shinjuku by train, MOMAS is probably quite ideal for a nice field trip. The museum collects pieces from famous artists across the world: Monet, Picasso, and Ei-Q, just to name a few. The current show exhibits their new collection of Paul Signac, along with Charlotte Perriand, Shigemura Mitsuo and Okuhara Seiko.

Admission: Free entry to all exhibitions withTokyo Museum Grutto Pass

Location: 9-30-1 Tokiwa, Urawa-ku, Saitama-shi, Saitama

Website: pref.spec.ed.jp/momas/English

Besides these listed, there are many other museums waiting for you to explore. To fully take advantage of your Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass, check out the official website for detailed information on the 99 facilities.

*Please note that the schedules are subject to change. Please confirm with the museums for the most updated information before visiting.