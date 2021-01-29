Roppongi is experiencing a Takashi Murakami makeover. Following the unveiling of his 10-meter golden “Flower Parent and Child” sculpture and Mori Art Museum’s “Stars” exhibit, the Japanese artist recently announced a new collaboration with Grand Hyatt Tokyo, a luxury hotel in Roppongi Hills.

Stay in your personal Murakami suite

The hotel’s “Takashi Murakami Flower Gallery Stay” package includes a night in a “private Murakami art gallery.” Guests can stay in the Chairman Suite with 14 original works by Murakami, including a 195-centimeter “Flower Parent and Child” sculpture, as well as limited-edition prints, rugs and stuffed animals representing his signature flower motif.

“When I started to travel around the world and stay at hotels, I noticed that there were always works of art exhibited at Hyatt hotels, starting in the entrance area and all the way into individual guestrooms,” says Murakami in statement about the collaboration. “I remember thinking, ‘Oh, I see there is a need for art in this kind of context.’ It was different from the context of art with which I was working so I was fascinated.”

The “Superflat” theorizer hopes that guests in the suite will enjoy his new human-sized “Flower Parent and Child” sculpture and “take lots of photos with it for posting.”

Flowers …. and more flowers

In addition to a night’s stay in the Murakami-themed suite, the package includes a special in-room “Flower dinner course” (one meal per stay for two people), a “Flower sweets box” with champagne and an autographed art book.

At a price of ¥450,000, the stay package is available until June 1, 2021. Online reservations are accepted at the hotel’s website.

Afternoon Tea & Takeout Box

Murakami fans can also enjoy a special afternoon tea at The French Kitchen until March 31. Guests can indulge in Instagrammable desserts inspired by the artist’s “Flower” works. In collaboration with the Roppongi Hills Takashi Murakami Project, Grand Hyatt Tokyo is offering a new “Takashi Murakami Flower Afternoon Tea Takeout Box” featuring sweet and savory items, plus an original furoshiki (Japanese wrapping cloth).

To learn more about Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s operational changes and commitment to guest safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, check here.