Tokyo’s Best New Restaurants From Michelin-starred newcomers to viral dining spots, these new restaurants in Tokyo are shaping the city’s food scene By Joshua Harvey

Tokyo’s dining scene continues to evolve, with new restaurants opening across the city that reflect both global influence and local innovation. From refined Michelin-starred experiences to culturally driven concepts, these new restaurants in Tokyo highlight the diversity and creativity of the capital’s food landscape.

Whether you’re looking for an elevated tasting menu or something more trend-driven, these openings offer a fresh perspective on dining in Tokyo.

Imperial Treasure 御宝軒

Photo from Imperial Treasure 御宝軒

One of the most significant international openings in Tokyo, Imperial Treasure brings its globally acclaimed Singaporean fine dining brand to Ginza. The restaurant is known for its refined Chinese cuisine. It incorporates premium Japanese seasonal ingredients into traditional techniques. This creates a polished cross-cultural dining experience. It is already featured in the Michelin Guide Tokyo. It also offers Ginza-exclusive dishes, such as sautéed egg white with Hokkaido sea urchin. The space includes 54 seats, with private and semi-private rooms suited for business dining and special occasions.

Price: $$$$

Address: 3-5-4 Ginza, Chuo-ku (GAREN 12F)

Access: 5-minute walk from Ginza Station

Website:imperialtreasure.com

Manoir

Photo from Manoir

Manoir has quickly become one of the most talked-about restaurants in Tokyo. It earned a Michelin Star in the 2026 guide, along with the Sommelier Award. The location itself is established. However, its recent recognition and new leadership in the kitchen have redefined its appeal. As a result, it stands out as a must-visit newcomer to Tokyo’s elite dining tier. The restaurant focuses on modern French cuisine grounded in classical techniques. Carefully curated wine pairings elevate the overall experience.

Price: $$$$

Address: 1-10-6 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku

Access: 7-minute walk from Hiroo Station

Website: manoir-tokyo.com/en

mærge

Photo from mærge

Representing a new wave of French-inspired dining in Tokyo, mærge offers an imaginative take on modern cuisine. Recently awarded a Michelin Star, the restaurant blends French techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in dishes that are both elegant and innovative. The space itself reflects this philosophy, drawing on the concept of the “Five Elements” and intentionally avoiding symmetry in its walls and floors to evoke a sense of “unfinished beauty,” creating an immersive atmosphere that sets it apart from more traditional fine dining settings.

Price: $$$$

Address: 4-15-41 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku

Access: 8-minute walk from Omotesando Station

Website: maerge.tokyo

Sushi Tanaka

Photo from Sushi Tanaka

Sushi Tanaka represents the new generation of Tokyo’s elite sushi counters, offering an intimate eight-seat experience that emphasizes precision and seasonality. Recently awarded a Michelin Star, the restaurant has quickly entered the city’s top tier, making it a fresh must-visit for 2026. The omakase is built around carefully sourced ingredients and refined Edomae techniques, with each course highlighting balance, texture and craftsmanship in a highly focused setting.

Price: $$$$

Address: 2-7-23 Minamiazabu, Minato-ku

Access: 10-minute walk from Azabu-Juban Station

Website: sushi.tanaka

Shoku no Studio

Photo from Shoku no Studio

Located within Azabudai Hills, one of Tokyo’s newest luxury developments, Shoku no Studio reflects the area’s focus on modern lifestyle and design. The restaurant emphasizes seasonal ingredients and contemporary Japanese cuisine, presented in a sleek and minimalist setting. Its location alone makes it a key addition to Tokyo’s current dining landscape.

Price: $$$

Address: Azabudai Hills, 1-3-1 Azabudai, Minato-ku

Access: Direct access from Kamiyacho Station

Website: mori.co.jp/en

Chiikawa Ramen Buta

Photo from Chiikawa Ramen Buta

For a more playful and trend-driven experience, Chiikawa Ramen Buta has become one of the most talked-about dining spots in Shibuya. Located in Shibuya PARCO, this themed ramen shop draws crowds with its immersive concept based on the popular Chiikawa series. Beyond the novelty, it offers hearty ramen and a uniquely energetic atmosphere that reflects Tokyo’s pop culture scene.

Price: $$

Address: Shibuya PARCO B1F, 15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku

Access: 5-minute walk from Shibuya Station

Website: shibuya.parco.jp

This article was originally published in September 2023 and updated in March 2026 for accuracy by the Metropolis team.

Looking for more dining recommendations? Check out our guides to the:

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