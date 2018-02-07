Santana vocalist Tony Lindsay Ticket Giveaway

You’ve heard Tony Lindsay’s astonishingly expressive voice. It’s one of the most recognized today in R&B, rock, pop, soul and jazz.

Known for his work with the legendary Santana, maybe you’ve also heard Tony’s vocals on commercials for Mazda, Hotwheels, Dreyer’s Ice Cream and Wendy’s, as the voice of Tackle Bear on Adventures With Kanga Roddy, or while he inspired the aspiring hoofers with the Dancing with the Stars Road Tour.

From February 21-25, Tony is coming to Tokyo to perform a series of concerts at up-and-coming live music venue Love, Peace and Soul Live Cafe. Metropolis is offering three lucky readers the chance to attend the concert on 22 February for free. Doors 18:30, start 20:00. To enter, fill in your details below. Winners will be drawn at random and announced on 18 February.