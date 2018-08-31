TICKET LOTTERY: Tourism EXPO Japan

Win two free tickets to the 2018 Tourism EXPO Japan convention highlighted in the September issue of Metropolis Recommends.

One of the world’s largest travel fairs, the event features music and dance performances, as well as craft workshops and international and Japanese regional food stalls. Housed in the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center in Ariake, the event will run Saturday, September 22 from 10am – 6pm and Sunday September 23 from 10am – 5pm.

Enter your name and email address for the chance to win free admission: