The Truth About MSG: Is MSG Bad For You? How a seasoning became the victim of racism, bad science and a decades-long PR problem By Metropolis

Image Credit: panida wijitpanya

Monosodium glutamate—better known as MSG—might be the most misunderstood ingredient in modern cooking. For decades, it’s been blamed for everything from headaches to heart palpitations. Some menus even proudly declare “No MSG” like it’s a badge of health.

But here’s the truth: MSG is not bad for you. Never was. In fact, it’s found naturally in many of your favorite foods. So, how did a humble flavor enhancer go from culinary staple to public enemy number one?

Let’s dig into the history—and the hype.

What is MSG, Actually?

MSG is the sodium salt of glutamic acid, an amino acid that occurs naturally in tomatoes, cheese, mushrooms, seaweed and even breast milk. It’s responsible for the rich, savory taste known as umami, considered the “fifth taste” alongside sweet, sour, salty and bitter.

In simple terms, MSG enhances flavor, especially in savory foods, without altering the basic taste of the dish.

Where Did It Come From?

MSG was first isolated and patented in 1908 by Japanese chemist Kikunae Ikeda, who wanted to recreate the deep, meaty flavor of kombu (kelp) broth. His discovery revolutionized Japanese cuisine and quickly spread throughout Asia as a culinary miracle. Ajinomoto, the company he co-founded, still produces MSG today.

By the mid-20th century, MSG was a common household seasoning in the U.S., often referred to as “Accent” and sprinkled liberally on meat, soups and snacks.

So, Why Did People Start Fearing MSG?

Blame a 1968 letter to the editor of the New England Journal of Medicine titled “Chinese Restaurant Syndrome.” The author, Dr. Robert Ho Man Kwok, described feeling ill after eating Chinese food and speculated—without any clinical testing—that MSG might be to blame.

The media picked it up, researchers followed with poorly controlled studies, and the myth was born: MSG = headaches, numbness, flushing, chest pain.

But here’s the problem: those studies were deeply flawed, often involving injecting people with massive doses of MSG without food. Later, better-designed double-blind studies failed to reproduce the symptoms in most people.

Still, the damage was done.

Xenophobia on the Menu

The MSG panic wasn’t just about bad science—it was also about racism. As MSG quietly continued to feature in American processed foods, it became demonized specifically in Chinese and other Asian cuisines. Restaurants were pressured to display “No MSG” signs, and MSG became shorthand for “untrustworthy foreign food.”

Meanwhile, processed Western staples like Doritos, Campbell’s soup and KFC—all of which use MSG—faced no such backlash.

What Science Says Today

Over 40 years of research, including reports from the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)—have found no consistent evidence that MSG causes harm in normal amounts.

In fact:

The FDA considers MSG “generally recognized as safe” (GRAS)

A 2019 Food and Chemical Toxicology review found no causal link between MSG and headaches or allergic reactions

MSG may even help reduce overall sodium intake, as it allows food to taste better with less salt



Credit: Oksana Ermak

You’re Already Eating It

You’ve probably consumed MSG today without realizing it. It’s naturally present in:

Tomatoes

Parmesan cheese

Soy sauce

Miso

Seaweed

Mushrooms

Broths (fish, meat and others)

It’s also added to:

Potato chips

Snack mixes

Seasoning powders

Ramen noodles

Fast food

So, unless you’re allergic to glutamate itself (which is extremely rare), there’s no reason to avoid MSG.

Final Thoughts: Time for a Rebrand?

It’s time to stop fearing MSG and start appreciating it as the flavor-enhancing, perfectly safe ingredient it is. Whether you’re cooking stir-fry, soup or even roasted vegetables, a pinch of MSG can unlock serious umami depth.

Fun Fact: The umami taste isn’t just delicious—it’s also tied to increased salivation, better digestion and even emotional satisfaction with meals. MSG might just make you happier, one bite at a time.

So next time you see a restaurant proudly advertising “No MSG,” maybe ask yourself: “Why not?”

