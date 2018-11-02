Tsukiji’s beloved and legendary fish market ceased operations on Saturday, October 6 after 83 years at the site. It was a day filled with strong emotions. Quite a few inner market workers have chosen retirement over a move to the new market in Toyosu and many more are unhappy with the Tokyo government’s decision to relocate. It was also a day filled with uncertainty for the neighboring outer market, which will remain in its current locations. Will tourists still visit once the inner market is gone? These shopkeepers’ livelihoods hang in the balance.

The following photographs were taken on Tsukiji’s final day of business.