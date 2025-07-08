TY Harbor A perfect seaside escape serving up American classics right on the water. By Matthew Eisenhauer

Across the moonlit canal in Tokyo’s Tennozu Isle, quiet voices carry from the open-air tables at TY Harbor. A white bridge glows in full view, its steel beams lit from below as pedestrians come and go. Watch red-lanterned yakatabune glide home, rippling streaks of color across the water.

TY Harbor anchors this canal-side scene—a brewery restaurant with the city on the horizon and a gentle breeze in the air. The most coveted tables float on the waterfront lounge (reserve ahead), but the terrace bar and patio offer their own calm: menu in hand, candlelight dancing in the hush of night. Start with a basket of fresh-baked bread from Breadworks next door, paired with honey-whipped butter.

Of the five house brews, try the amber or crisp wheat ale—reminiscent of Blue Moon, with notes of banana and clove. Expect hearty American classics: fall-off-the-bone barbecue ribs, artisan pizzas, stacked sandwiches and decadent cakes. TY Harbor doesn’t chase trends—it mirrors the canal: steady, reflective and timeless.

Image from TY Harbor Official Website

Hours: 11:30am – 10pm

Address: 2-1-3 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku

6 min walk from Tennozu Isle Station

Website: tysons.jp/tyharbor

Instagram: @tyharbor_brewery

This article was adapted from the 2025 Summer Issue of Metropolis: “Water.”