Violet AfterMOON Tea in Tokyo Celebrate early summer with Violet AfterMOON Tea at The Moon in Roppongi Hills

As early summer casts its vibrant glow over Tokyo, THE SUN & THE MOON restaurant, situated on the 52nd floor of Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, invites guests to indulge in an ethereal floral experience high above the city skyline.

From May 1 to June 30, THE MOON presents the limited-time Violet AfterMOON Tea, a luxurious afternoon tea set that draws inspiration from the blooming purple flowers and refreshing fruits of summer.

Designed to evoke the charm of an early summer garden in full bloom, the Violet AfterMOON Tea delights with eight stunningly crafted fruity and floral desserts. Highlights include:

Berry Lilac: a lilac-inspired treat with cream made from seasonal blueberries.

Lilac Mont Blanc: a dessert infused with strawberry and blackcurrant.

Strawberry Cheese Parfait: a parfait adorned with eye-catching floral decorations.

Marinated Muskmelon, a melon-flavored bread accented with a splash of lime for a refreshing finish.

Enjoy six tiers of seasonal delights, free-flow herbal teas, coffee and two original non-alcoholic cocktails. The refreshing Ever Green blends brown rice tea, gyokuro, lemongrass, pandan leaf, vanilla and syrup for a mellow yet invigorating sip. Meanwhile, the Violette Fizz offers a vibrant mix of butterfly pea, lime, juniper, cardamom, anise, lavender and tonic—perfectly capturing the spirit of early summer in both flavor and fragrance.

Reserve via the official website: https://thesun-themoon.com/moon/reservation/