It’s In The Stars Weekly Horoscope

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re still in your birthday zone. The Sun completes its travel through Aries. Happy Birthday if you were born this week! The light gathered in these final degrees heats you up. You can melt any walls of winter reminders. You’ve seen it all and you don’t have to view it again. The Sun conjuncts Uranus on Wednesday. Total spiritual rejuvenation. Surprises have a shock quality but when the dust settles, you’re in better shape and happier, too.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Does it feel like a weight on your shoulders has become a permanent fixture? Mercury is retrograde for a few more days. In your solar twelfth house, it may seem what you say is misunderstood. No need to work overtime to sort this out. Mercury goes direct over the weekend. Things will start to lift. When it transits to your sign next month, there will be a huge shift.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Mercury goes direct over the weekend. Since it’s your ruling planet, relief reigns in your life once more. Your highly developed sense of radar gives you the edge. Being practical isn’t boring. It helps you make those quantum leaps you long for. The Sun conjuncts Uranus mid-week. Friends may go off the rail or instantly share their genius with you.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Planetary energies are weighted to pull you out of your comfort zone. Being the responsible type, you need to let yourself breathe. One option is to start doing your love, light, and let go mantras. Focus your time on your goals and dreams. Mercury goes direct, which makes connections stick. The Sun conjuncts Uranus mid-week. It’s not in your sign, but it will spice up your career or public persona.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You won’t have to toss your leonine mane more than once or twice to be heard. Mercury goes direct over the weekend. While your thoughts clear and the clouds blow out, pack up a few treats. It’s worth your while to indulge in a little luxury. Mid-week, things could change in either direction. The Sun conjuncts Uranus. Enticing insights will be yours, as well as a sexy bit of intensity.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This is definitely a week of spiritual intervention. Call on your favorite angels, and be sure to thank them when you do. They’ll show up. Mercury goes direct over the weekend, a built-in bonus for you. This messenger is Virgo’s ruler, thus you deserve a bit of peaceful sanctuary. The Sun conjuncts Uranus mid-week. You radiate more than your usual brilliance. So does your partner.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Enjoy a hot bath or a walk in nature. Visit your favorite beauty haunt. Sit down with a cup of coffee or tea. Call your friends for an evening of conversation. This week mirrors surprises you didn’t know, especially about your partner. If you’re not in a relationship, you may pat yourself on the back. That’s because the Sun and Uranus combine at the same degree to intensify the focus. Whether it’s wacky or wild, things are going to start popping.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Jupiter in your sign is still retrograde, and will be for some time to come. Does it feel like you’re pulled by a force – that’s rubbing you the wrong way? You can pull the string in the knot that unravels the whole thing. You’re actually doing your job as part of the bigger picture. If your work feels like it’s still invisible, that’s ok too. The universe has you covered. The Sun and Uranus connect mid-week. They change up your schedule to redefine your perspective.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Do you have more challenges than you want? Are they joined by helpful events that can’t be explained? Maybe it’s not just technology going off on its own. Perhaps the stars rearrange moments too. When what you work on won’t respond, a window of opportunity has opened. Breathe, walk away, do something else for a while. The Sun and Uranus connect in your house of romance mid-week. Creative endeavors receive unexpected results. Surprise!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mercury goes direct over the weekend, so take a deep breath. Relief! Saturn goes retrograde two days later. It’s your ruling planet, so anything you complete Sunday or Monday lasts longer. You may have to do some things again. The Sun transits to warm up your love life on Thursday. Are you ready? Yes? Great! No? You could also spend your time laughing with the kids, or use your patience to paint the light.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mercury goes direct over the weekend. Communications open up, or will soon. Since your former ruling planet was Saturn, you’re covered when it goes retrograde mid-week. The rest of the zodiac may scramble, but it’s business as usual for you. It’s a reflection of how much you’ve already prepared. The Sun connects to Uranus on Wednesday. Ready to have fun? It’s likely to come as a surprise!

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

There are some smooth star change-ups, and most of them benefit you. Mercury goes direct over the weekend. That’s a relief! Then Saturn moves retrograde two days later. It’s harder to move something, but your muscles become twice as strong. The Sun connects with Uranus mid-week. They’re in your solar twelfth house. It’s either duck for cover, or your dreams are prophetic. By Thursday, the Sun transits to bring your sights to spiritual realms.