♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

There’s plenty to do as you rummage through (what’s left of your emotions). You may find some hidden treasures, now unearthed. Mercury sextiles Pluto. Have some strong thoughts? Share them where they make a difference. The Messenger then transits into Aries. Get a return on any investment you make. Look for your best bests. Most important of all, enjoy a Happy Birthday!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣

Things happen fast with Mars in your finance sector. Translated, money flows faster. It can change in the blink of an eye. Personal debts, fiscal or karmic, are cashed by the bank of the universe. Working hard to keep accounts balanced? Positive energy, caring, and a smile count, too. Mercury transits to bring quick and vivid dreams of what could be for you.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

You’re still moving fast with Mars in your sign. The focus this fireball offers helps you reach your target. Mercury sextiles Pluto, which is all about communicating, digging deep, and discovering the unexpected. Unwind and relax as you soak in future plans. Mercury transits to your friendship sector immediately after. You’re going to be busy!

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

Could you taste something delicious and keep it all to yourself? Probably not. Cancers have warm hearts, though you may not want everyone to know. Your capacity for nurturing excels in the zodiac sky. That’s why you’re likely to make an important choice when Mercury sextiles Pluto. Connecting on a power level is your strength. Mercury transits to heat up your career.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ♥ ¥¥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Leos are powerful. You make decisions that matter. From the country village to the urban jungle, you are the zodiac’s queen and king. A lot of responsibility! Catnaps have been known to help. If you can catch one, keep it. Or share. Mercury transits to heat up dreams of travel. Enjoy the spiritual boost it offers. The Sun connects with Venus to make your nights romantic.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Starry alignments warm you from the inside. Sparks add heat to the Sun – Venus connection. Indulge yourself. In a relationship? Mercury transits to make you the preferred partner. Let them pamper you. Venus sextiles the North Node of the Moon. When this happens, it’s time for a breakthrough. In this case, it involves taking time to feel the luxury, wherever you are.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

Look for the sizzle. Mercury transits from sentimental tones to the type of heat that gets your attention. Action flares as work flows when Mercury sextiles Pluto. Then the Sun connects with Venus. This light on your ruling planet is irresistible. Find a way to be seen. You won’t be disappointed with references to the alluring – which are all about you.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

Sexy power struggles? It’s fight, flight or enjoy the fireworks. Mercury sextiles Pluto for shared dreams. This may soon change as it enters your solar sixth house of work. Suddenly there’s a need to be first out the gate. If you’re in a relationship, you may notice the competition between you. The Sun catches Venus. Two hearts are better than one, but even one will glow brightly.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Mercury sextiles Pluto for an upgrade. Savor the moments that make no sense. They are your fail-safes for later. When structure becomes static, your memories still entertain. The Messenger heats up thoughts as they fly by. He transits to your solar fifth house of romance. Get yourself ready. Act on your hunches. Take an emotional chance.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

Words flow easily this week. Mercury sextiles Pluto. Your thoughts have power. You’re able to reach new leadership levels with a position larger than before. A practical nature adds to your options. Mercury transits to your hot-fire home base. Others may not know, but you’ll act on inspiration. When the Sun catches Venus, romance is wherever you want it to be.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Done everything? Want to see if there’s more? Aquarians have finely tuned, inquisitive minds. You see what could be. You’re able to hold on. Others can’t stop you. To be what you dream, your sign evolved beyond attraction to what’s wholly unconventional. Bring in the surreal, then let yourself rest. Mercury transits to your communication sector. Your ideas are on fire.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

If there’s something you like, but it’s slipping away, never fear. Mercury sextile Pluto is here. You may say something you hadn’t planned. This could surprise you. Its arrival includes a bit of fanfare. You’re on a roll and can’t be stopped. Not knowing where you’ll end up, your instincts keep you safe on this journey. Mercury transits to get you talking about money.