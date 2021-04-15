♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

You’re about to hit a verbal combust. A what? Planet Mercury connects exactly by degree with the Sun. You are charismatic. Your mind works quickly. You have a lot to think about, and more to say. You’re better off speaking (than listening), as your thoughts fill every spare space. The Sun transits to your house of income. Move fast as you score with those who succeed.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Happy Birthday! The Sun enters your sign to help you celebrate. Taurus, an earth sign, is ruled by Venus. Your elegance has a presence, never more true than right now. Mercury connects with the Sun. This aspect is garnered by warmth, heart, and light. Conversations hold a level of importance. What you say has weight. Let yourself be heard.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

No one notices intensity more than you. Your mind picks up every nuance. Mercury connects closely with the Sun. Gemini is a quick thinker, but right now your mind races. The Sun transits to your solar twelfth house. This luminary shines into deep corners. Dreams stored away come down from the shelf. As you dust them off, you may delight in their return.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

Much of what you do is heralded. It’s nothing you have to plan for. The Sun transits from your career sector, moving closer to Venus. In your sector of groups, this could warm things up. Venus has a way of making events gentle around the edges. Mercury chases the Sun. Conversations start flowing. There are pleasant moments waiting. Where are you?

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Jupiter opposes your sign. So does Saturn. The two of them duke it out in a relationship. One moment your partner is ready for anything. The next, they never said that. Not currently seeing someone? You may find attractions are a moving target. This week formulates a template for treats and temptation. Mercury connects with the Sun, which governs Leo. You choose!

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Rewards come in your career. Mars races through this sector. Staying on top of things adds to your success. Feel like your mind moves too fast? More conversations than you signed up for? The Sun and Mercury connect. They’re so close, it’s called a ‘combust’ aspect. With Mercury ruling Virgo, you may surprise several with a choice you make.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

For Librans, this week is a sugar rush. You know you need to stop, but the stars won’t let you. Two things converge. The first is the Grand Trine your sign makes with Mars and Jupiter. You may literally feel you can do anything. The second is the Mercury – Sun conjunction. Your mind fills with inspiration. As you listen to your thoughts, you realize how much you have to say.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣

Mars finishes up in your solar eighth house. You have a lot to give to a relationship. Your focus shows it. With someone or not, when this transit occurs, you feel pulled to hear your inner dictates. Even with a commitment, you hold your interests intact. Mercury connects closely with the Sun. Expect strong thoughts to create the boundaries you need.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Validation hard to find? Want to have fun, but friends aren’t ready? If a partner seems to have all the glory, know that they’re breaking new ground. It’s not easy, on you or them. If you’re single, there’s still that vague empty space that no one can pin down. Mercury conjuncts the Sun this week. You will think at the speed of light. Write some of it down. Brilliance is real but fleeting.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Slow is not the half of it. You were ready long before others weighed in. Capricorns carry both responsibility and decorum. Hopefully, you found time for your interests during this downtime. Now Mercury connects with the Sun. Energy cycles around ideas, conversations, and travel. It’s all about following your beliefs, and what you stand for. You can’t lose with this one.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣

You balance extremes. Walking a tightrope, rolling on a log as the river flows. One minute things make sense, the next, they don’t. Since you’re part of a collaborative effort, you have a say. You just don’t have all of it. This may drive you crazy right now. Rest and relaxation are tempting, yet tricky. Mercury conjuncts the Sun. Ideas are intense. A partner may be, too.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Planets transit away from finances. Venus is now in your area of shared ideas. Mercury and the Sun follow. It’s the most powerful place they could be. Mercury is so close to the Sun, it’s called a ‘combust’ aspect. They’re in your solar third house, which Mercury rules. It’s like getting a trifecta of good fortune. Choose your own pace, even if you have to resort to deep breathing.