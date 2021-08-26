♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Events come in fast and furious. While you’re juggling, another arena works itself out, so you don’t have to stretch yourself ragged. Mercury, planet of ideas and communication, transits to grace your solar seventh house. Venus is there, waiting to connect. These two are subtle and work on your behalf. Balance and fair play strengthen an important relationship.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Is there any way to change your trajectory? Would you want to? This week brings a pause for reflection. Not an understatement. Mercury governs thoughts and the way you implement them. How you share makes a difference. Transiting to your solar sixth house of work, there is balance. The hard part is that it comes from you. Feel your spirit calling? Give it time. You deserve this.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

An even keel awaits. Whatever is in front of you, you can handle. If you need time to feel through, take it. Mercury the Messenger governs ideas, communication, and your preferred mode of connection. It transits to your solar fifth house. This placement is generally about romance, children, and your creative streak. You may want to treat yourself with extra gentle care.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Home means most to a Cancer. Where you live is ruled by the Moon, which governs your sign. Strength grows, you feel secure, and can recover from stress if home life offers a nurturing touch. The opposite is true, too. Mercury transits to this sector of your chart. It enables you to talk about what’s important. What you need must be included so you can continue.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Watch what happens as the Sun transits. It’s now further into your solar second house. Warmth and life energize your finance sector. Mars is there, taking action to grow your income. Details make all the difference. Mercury transits to balance logic with what feels good. Approaching Venus, conversations get easier. Simple interactions have a glow that lasts.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun is in your sign. Happy Birthday! Virgos have a subtle sense of order. You can walk into a room and know whether it’s comfortably organized. You appreciate the benefit of saving time, and how it can add up. It’s like adding interest to your ‘fun time’ account. Mercury enters your solar second house. You see the accrual. Point out details to increase income.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Everyone needs something to look forward to. When it comes to astrology, it helps to know how the stars line up. Having the edge is part of what they offer. You can count on Mercury, the Messenger, to share your perspective. It moves into your sign. This planet governs thoughts, plans, and decisions, imbuing your vantage point. Then the zodiac moves into agreement.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

They say relationships are never what you think they will be. This has a lot to do with the potential to create or burn off more karma than in other areas of your life. Uranus is in your sector of long-term commitments. Scorpios are taking it on the chin, whether connected or single. Mercury transits to your solar twelfth house. Write your dreams and keep them close.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Are things going in the ‘right’ direction, but you feel side currents making themselves known? If ever there were a time to listen to your inner guidance, it’s now. Instincts exist to make sure you are ok, regardless of what others have in mind. Mercury transits to your sector of friends and group connections. Share your ideas for positive feedback.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Keep your thoughts on long-range goals. Daily investment of your time accrues interest for your future. You may question if the path you’re on satisfies what you will need. It may not, in the short run. Your patience is long and your vision is clear. Small choices each day balance the insults of current events. Mercury transits to your career sector. Your words take precedence.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Saturn and Jupiter in Aquarius continue the push-pull of your week. One wants to expand, the other wants to pare back. Then the Sun squares the Moon’s North and South Nodes. This creates a tension that can’t be ignored. While it is a mastery aspect, that’s because it forces a situation. Mercury transits to make what could be a confrontation more of a cooperative venture.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Because you have the ability to care so very much, there are times when you’re flooded with feeling. Not everyone understands that. Their expectations may not be in line with where you’re comfortable. This can be a challenging week for Pisces. The Sun opposite your sign squares the Nodes of the Moon. Don’t try to do everything yourself. Leave space in your schedule for you.