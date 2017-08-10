Weekly Horoscope: August 11-16

ARIES

March 21–April 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Your sign completes a lucky grand trine with the Sun and Saturn. Interested in romance? No? The stars open the door to only the right person. The north node of the Moon connects in, building a bridge if you’re out of your comfort zone. Venus connects with Ceres. They can take a dinner for two and turn it into a cozy security blanket — for keeps.

TAURUS

April 21–May 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

Not everything is sugar and spice. Spice can be an acquired taste, and sugar can be too sweet. If it seems the other signs have all the fun, it may not be the whole story. Venus attempts an entry into your conversations. Do you hear soothing tones? You may be offered a dream scenario, worth anticipating. Mercury goes retrograde so wait a tiny bit.

GEMINI

May 22–June 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Water and fire signs have the most star connections to address. With the focus on them, there’s a prevailing breeze for your air sign sails. Venus feathers your nest. Security comes from work and annuities. Mercury goes retrograde. It’s your ruling planet – you know the rest. Check twice before you sign, and hold on to your keys.

CANCER

June 22–July 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This can start as a dream of a week. Venus in Cancer trines Neptune. If you wait too long, though, it will morph. You may rearrange your initial impression when Venus opposes Pluto. A constant, stable scenario, though not as magical, keeps you in a better place. Mercury goes retrograde, so you don’t have to make up your mind right away.

LEO

July 24–August 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

The north node of the Moon, a destiny portal, is approached by the Sun in your sign. Moving through the eye of a storm? What you experience defines you. Reactions to the past are normal. As you receive more information, a picture lights up. Neptune is in a position to make things slippery, but Venus helps love to win in the end.

VIRGO

August 24–September 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

There is light in your dreams. The Sun and Mars work together to bring clarity to the surface. The absolute impossibility of keeping things on an even keel helps you stay in the zone. Your ruling planet Mercury goes retrograde. You may feel you’re on an escalator going backwards. You’re not. The universe will rearrange soon.

LIBRA

September 24–October 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Some things are just too heavy to hold. You don’t have to do what you’re doing alone. While your perfect scenario may be elusive, those small quiet moments are precious treasures to keep in your thoughts. If you’re not giving yourself time to enjoy new pathways, Jupiter in your sign will soon insist that you do.

SCORPIO

October 24–November 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Under the surface of glitter and gloss, you know there are things hidden. If you could, you’d let them go and enjoy the light of each day. Constant straddling of financial restraints may have you shaking your head. It’s all about getting to wide open spaces. Whether geographical or emotional, avoid the Mercury retrograde rush.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23–December 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This week is the fall-out from the lunar eclipse. You’re not a shadow person. Sagittarius is more likely to rush to the rescue. However, it’s time to pick up the pieces and move on. You don’t actually have to go anywhere if it’s inconvenient. It’s more about letting the past slip away to enjoy new beginnings, even with Mercury retrograde!

CAPRICORN

December 23–January 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You aren’t one to run away. You are a steadying influence, a long-term companion. Did the lunar eclipse whisk anything away, like a broom in the corner of your past? Putting things to rest is never easy. Juno in your sign stands by you as you turn in a new direction. Venus opposite Capricorn brings balance and a sense of peace.

AQUARIUS

January 21–February 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Welcome to the first week after the lunar eclipse. You have time to sort out your feelings before the solar eclipse does its thing. The Moon’s south node ‘energy’ in your sign is about cashing in on what works for you. This includes past lifetimes. What? Still no money in the bank? Resources come to you from all directions right now.

PISCES

February 20–March 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The lunar eclipse may have been a bumpy ride. As you sort out how you feel about people and places, along comes Mercury retrograde – opposite your sign. If you could snuggle into your private sanctuary with music and movies, you’d be happier. Unlikely? Venus and Ceres amp up your creativity to help you get through this.