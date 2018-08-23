Weekly Horoscope

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Chiron, the wounded healer, hovers retrograde at the beginning of Aries. If you can’t get started, something in your soul may be under repair. It’s to soothe and support you, even if you feel slowed down. The Full Moon is in your solar twelfth house. If you weren’t psychic before, you are now. Ruler Mars goes direct the next day. You can pick up the pace with a new found ease.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your life is definitely changing at warp speed. Uranus in your sign makes sure of this. Unexpected events become part of your make up. Juno in Taurus continues to support you through the surprises. The Full Moon brings friends who are empathetic. There is a warm and cuddly aspect to it all, right before Mars goes direct the next day. Then it’s time to move fast!

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

The Full Moon offers reflection as it arrives in your career sector. If you’ve been connecting with your community, it involves that, too. What you have felt is finally revealed as accurate. You may want to speak up, but it’s more likely what you’ve shared has been heard and regarded with respect. Mars goes direct the next day. You are free to move as easily as you choose.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If you’re dealing with a traditional organization, you’re a trailblazer. Dark Moon Lilith in this sector of your chart is changing it up. What was considered unthinkable before now has to be brought to attention. A new path in your life is already in production. The Full Moon blends feeling with logic. Emotions are strong. Mars then goes direct. Enjoy sports and a faster pace.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This is a week you can cheerfully roar. Your leonine self is well placed to enjoy the stars’ delights. The Full Moon over the weekend gets you in touch with your feelings. Something comes your way that you’ve hoped for, yet not really sure it would happen. Mars goes direct the next day. You’ll have energy to jump into the next chapter and leave the past behind.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

You’re on the precipice of a relationship that is healing. It may not be romantic at first, but it will be long lasting. The Full Moon reflects how you feel about commitment. You know a lot, but where is the partner who understands? Longing and nostalgia creep in this week, though not forever. Mars goes direct the next day. You are ready to move onwards and upwards.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

When something holds beauty, it’s easy to see the attraction. When the spirit holds light, beauty shines inside and out. Venus continues to trek through Libra. If you have a chance to upgrade in any way, now is the time (minus going overboard, of course). The Full Moon is slippery. You don’t have to stay inside, but resist baring your soul. Mars goes direct the next day to rectify this.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Scorpio has a way of inheriting what is deep and mysterious. You may not even want it, but it finds you nevertheless. Your ruler Pluto is strong. You are able to handle what others cannot. The Sun enters your intellectual sector and friends warm things up. Then the Full Moon reveals what love and romance have to offer. The next day, Mars goes direct so you can run and jump.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Need quiet time, privacy, a spiritual trek? You’re a natural enthusiast, but don’t overextend yourself. The Sun transits to your career sector. You could stay in your field, expand it, or start a new spoke of the medicine wheel. The Full Moon balances, making home a place of solace. If it’s not, you’ll create a new one. Mars goes direct the next day to help you take the first step.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Time for a change? Long overdue? Or just want to rest and absorb the latest events, but there’s no place to do it? You have more than earned a space to recharge. The Sun transits to brighten a trip you may have planned. If you can’t get away, dive into a book or a film. The Full Moon will help you escape. Mars goes direct the next day. You’ll have energy and focus to burn.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You may have limited your access to others, making sure those closest to you get quality time. Memories are made, especially if you’re in a relationship. The Full Moon is in your financial sector. Film and music are highlighted paths, or ways to connect with those you’d like to bring near you. Mars goes direct the next day. You’re ready to seal the deal.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

This is a week of clarity in the invisible realms, and even in mist where you can usually see. The Sun transits opposite your sign. This favors business partners, and a spouse or long-term relationship. The Full Moon over the weekend is in Pisces. Your emotional aura expands to a full spectrum. Mars goes direct the next day. You can undo your feelings, but do you really want to?