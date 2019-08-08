♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Even as your path defines itself, you may wish you had more time for romance. Or any. Expansive Jupiter goes direct just where you would want it – in your solar ninth house of justice and long-distance travel. Mercury transits towards Venus, so all would seem rosy. But Uranus goes retrograde. Things straighten out during the Full Moon. An organization sheds light and focus.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If you could fly above the fray, you’d see the mist, the clouds, and the sun. But when you’re stuck in the muck, it’s hard to know if things will go your way. Jupiter moves direct. This is akin to a lucky streak. It brings you back-up and support. Mercury transits to clean things up at home. Uranus goes retrograde. Hunches on how to proceed may be real, but assumptions won’t work.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Like much of the zodiac, you may be jumping for joy. Jupiter moves direct. Partnerships open up in areas where they may feel cramped. You’re in for a lucky streak. Watch your timing, especially if you’re about to invest. Mercury transits to bolster communications. Uranus goes retrograde. Information flows in roller-coaster movement as the Full Moon arrives.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Due to excessive planetary influences, you may want to double your chill time. Not because you won’t work hard, but because you will. Jupiter goes direct. Lucky! Mercury transits to your solar second house of income. You may hear good news. Uranus moves retrograde. Hold steady. The Full Moon reveals all.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Happy Birthday if you were born this week! Leos experience a heightening of galactic vibrations. The Sun, Venus, Juno and Mars are in your sign. You’re running at stellar speed. Mercury transits to join in. He makes sure you hear the happy notes in every sentence. Is there more to look forward to? Yes! Recline with pleasure, walk with nature, and let the Full Moon warm your heart.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The ability to put things together is one of your great strengths. Attention to detail and the patience required lets you see what others can’t. Although you are gifted with intuition, it doesn’t have to be only this which gets you through the week. Pieces of a picture combine to bring answers of the material kind. The Full Moon shines light on a question at work.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Not everything is a piece of cake, as you well know. Librans spend time creating harmony where once there was none. This takes a great deal of energy, and is only sometimes recognized or rewarded. Give yourself a break this week. Mercury transits to make sure friends are generous. Uranus goes retrograde but won’t break your heart. The Full Moon is a romantic night to enjoy.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

You can channel your reality. Sometimes you know what’s coming up, or where someone is going with their agenda. While you may take it for granted, not all signs have your inner wiring. They came in for a whole different experience. Mercury transits to make authority figures endemic at work. Let them do their thing. The Full Moon brings passion and hope at home.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

There’s a surprise in store, and it’s a happy one. You won’t have to think about it – it just shows up. Your hard work, patience, and persistence make all the difference in what you’re about to receive. Be kind to yourself as you enjoy your reward. Mercury transits to put you in the mind for traveling. Uranus goes retrograde – questions? The Full Moon opens a new conversation.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mercury transits to make things whole again. Something you love doing helps hone your senses. Reach out and touch what’s coming to feel secure. You’ll need your instincts to stay on top. Friendships and partners become more important. Uranus goes retrograde. Don’t expect all things to be smooth. The Full Moon offers you income and moments of sumptuous serenity.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Even during the summer, you don’t get much time off. This week if you can, give your senses a treat. Whether you float in the water, see a film of your choice, or walk to an inspiring view, you deserve the joy of relaxation. Mercury transits to your partnership sector. The Full Moon balances this week for you – it’s in your sign.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Naturally intuitive, you may often pull on that part of yourself. For direction, for answers, you rarely let yourself down. Let this week be one where you sink your toes in the sand, take a walk at the beach, or lean up against a tree in the park. Get yourself grounded in material reality as well as in the ethers. Mercury transits to spark up work. The Full Moon brings trending dreams.