♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Wide open spaces. There’s a thought to balance the traffic grid. That, and it’s the week before holiday glitter wraps you up in a bow! There really is a lot happening in the stars, though it may seem purely seasonal. The north node of the Moon trines Chiron. Treat your overworked nerves with a full-on soothing soak. Venus sextiles Saturn to bring beauty to your door. Wear it!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Juno, the companion, is retrograde in Taurus. This doesn’t necessarily mean you’re alone. In fact, you may be looking for a little ‘me’ time. As the holidays crescendo, the north node of the Moon trines Chiron. Time to connect with hot chocolate, music, and a cuddle. Venus sextiles Saturn. There is security and love waiting for you.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Has your partner turned into a rocket man (or woman), right before the holidays? Mercury, Jupiter, and the Sun are in your solar seventh house of relationships. There’s pretty much no stopping them. Single? Then you get to do double-duty. However, it is filled with the peppermint spirit of the season. Venus sextiles Saturn to make sure you get to wrap yourself in luxury.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re still doing for others. It’s the holiday season so frankly, you don’t mind. In the equation where giving feels as good as receiving, you feel great! The north node of the Moon in Cancer trines Chiron. The reassurance you have waited for is beginning to deliver; soft, warm, and secure. Venus sextiles Saturn. They make sure your wish list arrives with a gold ribbon.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

For a quiet week, it keeps you busy. Endless details, ribbon, and gold foil beg for attention as you sip your cappuccino or hot chocolate. The Sun squares Chiron, making your wishes look like they won’t go through. Then Uranus comes along to shake things up, trining the Sun, warming hearts. These two work to bring magic through the veil, even when the night is long.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You could look for messages where there aren’t any, or question what’s too easily presented. You may have been told something couldn’t possibly be, so if it’s there, you may not see it. If your senses tell you things don’t add up, trust yourself. Venus sextiles Saturn to create warmth and security as you hone your intuition. Don’t let games interfere with your real life.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your sign begins the second half of the zodiac. You are both a balance to the past, and a beginning to the future. Your entrepreneurial qualities keep you ahead of the crowd. Your Venusian charm saves you in most situations. Venus, Libra’s ruling planet, is in your income sector. She stands by to encourage, especially with a helpful trine to Saturn this weekend.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If your sixth sense seems to have dimmed, never fear. Everything needs a recharge. The energy of the holiday season is a great time for this. What seems a sensible, quiet week includes subtle starlit shifts. The north node of the Moon trines Chiron. This is a healing aspect that goes back lifetimes. Mars sextiles Pluto. Focus and calculated risk brings you in alignment with top brass.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

What has been completed can be released. You are on to new excitement this holiday season. The Sun in Sagittarius signals a Happy Birthday! If you’ve already celebrated, high energies continue in your favor. Conserve your resources. You will have many opportunities to choose from. The north node of the Moon trines Chiron. You win in an awkward scenario.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

If you can’t think your way through, feel it. The holiday pace can flood the five senses, but you’ve got more to draw on. Connected to everything, the alignment of the stars move harmoniously for you. The Moon’s north node trines Chiron. A long-standing confusion or wound is replaced by a lifting of your spirits. Venus sextiles Saturn to bring security and comfort.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The holidays are not all glitter and glitz. Don’t forget sugarplums and presents are around every corner. This season has a tendency to absorb each sensation, and return it with a glow of lights and tinsel. The north node of the Moon trines Chiron. They bring a big deal chapter of your life to fruition. You now are free to start something new!

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Being yourself means having courage. The pressure for conformity is relentless. It’s not really a conspiracy – it’s marketing. You may resist emptying your account for the holidays. But by the time they’re here, did you do it? This week gives you a chance to catch your breath. The north node of the Moon trines Chiron. Emotions that pulled strings are now safely repaired.