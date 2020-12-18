♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Jupiter transits to connect with Saturn. This is called ‘the great conjunction’ as it’s rare. It requires careful expansion. You are about to enter a new era of friendships and groups, innovative and fascinating. Mercury moves to bring conversations about career into a secure and stable zone. The Winter Solstice leads the week to Christmas Eve. May it be heartfelt for you.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Introvert, extravert, or right down the center? Either way, you’re in for a big week. A huge emphasis on ‘taking it on the chin’ now transforms. Jupiter and Saturn connect in your career sector, expanding and stabilizing it. This includes how you’re viewed in your community, too. Mercury moves to add warm conversations to the Winter Solstice. Happy Christmas Eve!

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

With all the tasks of the season, Geminis find time for fun. There’s a defining astrological connection with Jupiter and Saturn called ‘the great conjunction’. In your sector of long-distance travel, family may be far away, yet held closer than ever before. Mercury joins to inspire the Winter Solstice. Christmas Eve holds a special warmth, especially for you.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Two major players, Jupiter and Saturn, connect this week. It’s called ‘the great conjunction’, since it’s rare, requiring a careful balance. In your solar eighth house of shared resources and rebirth, they offer blessings. Mercury transits to join an intimate Winter Solstice. Clarity comes to an important relationship. Happy Christmas Eve.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

You have a lot to contend with. This is not new. The holidays add excitement and glitz. Your ability to lead offers courage, hope, and faith for the season. Jupiter, a social planet of soirees and expansion, connects with Saturn, the responsible taskmaster. More will be in effect soon, and on a larger scale. The Winter Solstice brings light within shadows. Happy Christmas Eve.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Even if you’re only a bit ready for the holidays, you’ll swim in the currents of hope and joy. Jupiter, king of expansion, connects with sturdy Saturn, the taskmaster. This is called ‘the great conjunction’. It’s considered a defining union. What’s important is these two planets are in your sector of work and service. The Winter Solstice is romantic. Enjoy a soothing Christmas Eve.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Skiing downhill to finish your holiday list? Believe and you’ll be ready. More magic is available this time of year. It’s a special season astrologically, as Jupiter and Saturn connect. It’s called ‘the great conjunction’, a rare event. Jupiter is a king-maker, and Saturn reigns him in. Let the Winter Solstice restore your nurture nature. Happy Christmas Eve.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

As you view the lights and glitter, you may cherish unique beliefs. Scorpio penetrates what’s superficial to bring authenticity to the season. Jupiter and Saturn connect. It’s known as ‘the great conjunction’, and is rare. Expansion and accomplishment are in store for the holidays. The Winter Solstice promises greater light as Christmas Eve arrives.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Sagittarius, the Centaur, romps through fields of possibility. You may end up with more than one enticing option. Not sure which to choose? Create your own traditions for the season. This holiday is accented by what’s known as ‘the great conjunction’. Jupiter and Saturn unite loose ends. The Winter Solstice reroutes them for a higher purpose. Happy Christmas Eve.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Each day offers more impact as the holidays arrive. Jupiter, expanding views and position, connects with Saturn, who ties them down. This is known as ‘the great conjunction’, since it’s rare. For you, dear Capricorn, release and relief are on the way. Mercury connects with the Sun in your sign. Happy Birthday! The Winter Solstice brings a brighter Christmas Eve.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Your ability to reach into the substance of a situation brings your holidays closer. It’s a major week for Aquarians, though it may not be instantly apparent. Jupiter, expanding everything he touches, connects with Saturn, who creates a structure for them. It’s called ‘the great conjunction’, and it’s in your sign. The Winter Solstice is easy as you gear up for Christmas Eve.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

You’re everywhere you need to be, and right on time. If you’re living on virtual platforms, connections are warm enough to touch. Jupiter, planet of expansive ideas, connects with Saturn, who brings them down to earth. This is known as the ‘great conjunction’. Dreams and goals are accomplished. The Winter Solstice opens to the sparkle of Christmas Eve.