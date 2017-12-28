Weekly Horoscope: December 29 – January 4

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Cheer and cherish yourself. Look back. You’ll see you achieved so many things in 2017. Using your thoughts to create a safe haven, you’ll recognize all you’ve done. Then it’s time to let 2017 go and say good-bye. Welcome 2018! What will it be like? More of the same, or something completely different? The focus on healing starts with your dreams. Awake or asleep, you’ll be guided all year. Your career grows and takes a firm stand. It’s a week of rejuvenation for you.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

As this year winds up, you may still have work and social obligations, though part of you may just want to sleep! 2017 threw a few curve balls. With all your talent, you were able to catch them and throw them right back. But with the pace of the holidays, have you had time to log in the strides you have made? Probably not. Saying hello to 2018 may include a busy New Year’s Eve. Welcoming it brings relationships and goals into a star-filled alignment.

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

As you start to curl in for the winter, you still have plenty to do. Finishing up the holidays includes a review of the year, as you weigh the places it took you. 2017 leaves this week, never to return except as a reflection. New Year’s Eve may mean parties with family and friends, or quiet at home. Welcome 2018! This week you can plan fantasy trips, push the envelope, attend a concert or immerse yourself in a film. Hopefully, you’ll let yourself take a cat nap or two!

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

You’re wonderful, warm, and caring. You make sure everyone is looked after. So why do your energies tend to get away? This time of year, you may have porous boundaries. The holidays complete and 2017 finishes up. There may be some nostalgia, looking back at events as they made their way into your life. Then New Year’s Eve finally comes. Saturn, Venus, Dark Moon

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Cool air forces a person to think. The holidays have a way of taking up brain space. Although themes can be shared, the position of the stars can mean different things to your family, friends, or lovers. If you get a chance for a big cat nap, you’ll find this week easier. Saying good-bye to 2017 helps welcome 2018. New Year’s Eve is a free-for-all for Leos. Choose your comfy spot and prepare to enjoy a wonderful new year.

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Before you have time to understand the twists and turns of 2017, you’re finishing up the holidays. It’s almost last year! You created changes at a deep level, though not everyone knows all you have in the works. Approach the New Year the way you would a highly anticipated friend. This one promises to be a bit regal for Virgos. New Year’s Eve, let loose and relax. Welcoming in 2018 means you have already started something new.

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

This is a week that is supposed to tell all, from your past right into next year. Yet it tends to move so fast, it’s often a blur. As the holidays wind down, saying good-bye to 2017 is inevitable. For many Librans, it was too much of a mystery to hold onto, so it’s a relief to let it go. As New Year’s Eve approaches, you may sense its sacred blessings. Starting new projects the first week of 2018 is a challenge. Spend time nurturing your dreams and fantasies if you can.

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You can take your time this week, though you may already have a sense of that. While most are pushed to the wall with last-minute schedules, you’ve worked hard to get yours running smoothly. Your boundaries are stronger, too, so others won’t try to lean on you the way they used to do. Saying good-bye to 2017 is particularly bittersweet for Scorpios. Yet there’s so much waiting for you, it’s brighter, lighter feel. Welcoming in New Year’s Eve ensures an even better 2018.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Even as you’re saying good-bye to the last week of 2017, you won’t have much time for its afterglow. You’re already booked up for next year’s events, which you’ll live differently than before. Mercury in your sign helps you push through the envelope, so the outside world won’t look so daunting. The Sun sextile Neptune helps you relax. On New Year’s Eve, you deserve to celebrate with friends, so you can mindfully welcome in 2018.

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Yours is a special kind of holiday. With Saturn, Venus, Dark Moon Lilith, the Sun, and Pluto in your sign, you might rather sit this one out! You won’t though, because of your indomitable spirit. It’s just not the Capricorn way. Mars trines Neptune this week, so find time to watch an old film or enjoy music you really love. Saying good-bye to 2017, you’re more than ready for New Year’s Eve. Friends and family can help you find joy in welcoming 2018.

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Where would you be, if you could be anywhere at all? It might be that you’d choose exactly the same spot. Then again, dreams are starting to stack up, if the planets have anything to say about it. As 2017 winds down, you’ve had your work cut out for you. Especially if you’re in, or have been in, a relationship. Mercury helps break through barriers. Single? Let New Year’s Eve be a night of reckoning. 2018 is a great year for happy romantic surprises!

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Sometimes you’re like a puppy who would love an all-over massage. Other times you really are Pisces the Fish, needing to swim with the currents, experiencing all your emotions. Saying good-bye to 2017 is no easy task. There’s more to complete, with ever less time. Mars helps you speed up on December 28th. You’re able to enjoy New Year’s Eve. Welcoming 2018 is an official process, in that you realize what a great year it’s going to be!