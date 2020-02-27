♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus squares Pluto, putting roadblocks in your plans. Especially the fun ones, including love, luxury, and deep plushy sofas to sink into. At the same time (almost), Mars trines the Moon. This means that your ruling planet finds a way to make sure you can accommodate your feelings. You may even want to run away with them. Venus transits to present you with your favorite option.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Though ruler Venus meets obstacles when she squares up to Pluto, their resistance only strengthens you. While you’re logging this in, you can save your energy for what works in the moment. Juggling everything at once becomes your new normal. Then Venus transits to Taurus. Finally, a world to reflect who you truly are. And one that supports your interests.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

If time for yourself seems to disappear, you’re on the right track. All actual planets are above the horizon in your chart. This means you’re either busy doing things for others, or taking care of what they should have (but didn’t). Your career receives blessings as the Sun connects you to all the right people. Venus transits, bringing dreams to a place they can rest and luxuriate.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If only everything opposite your sign weren’t happening right now. Mars, Pallas Athene, Jupiter, Pluto and Saturn just won’t quit. Partners push for every ounce of your attention. Upheavals in stability and plans for your future keep changing. Venus transits to your sector of friends. Mercury is retrograde, going over the past. Give yourself a break. Trust what’s new.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Four planets and an asteroid push you to the wall at work. Mars, Pallas Athene, Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn challenge every move you make. Mercury is right in there, retrograding around and confusing the issue. You do have the benefit of vivacious Venus whispering sweet nothings. In fact, she may even come through for you. She’s in a hit and run sign, so act quickly.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Virgos experience the reflection of someone’s light. It’s in the stars; you’re meant to enjoy it. The Sun and Neptune oppose your sign, bringing imagination and fantasy into play. It can prop up your winter doldrums, if they’ve been haunting you. Mercury is retrograde near this duo. However careful you are in communication, it’s still worth checking a second time to be sure.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

So much to take care of, so little time? Mercury retrograde has that effect. Even when you have it sorted out in advance, last minute changes pull you in all directions. Your ruler squares Pluto this week. Prepare to enjoy the challenge. The upside is, it’s sexy. Love, beauty, and money – all ruled by your sign – can win. Which hopefully gets you what you want.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your ruling planet, Pluto, squares Venus. This can bring up an event where it seems you’re pushed to make a choice – power and plenitude, or peace and love. In fact, Mars trines the Moon, so your feelings are spurred to action, comfortably, with you coming out ahead. Then Venus transits to bring the warmth and subtlety you secretly crave in a relationship.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Ever the optimist, you can weather any winter. While the world gets wet or off-topic, your thoughts are on hot chocolate and whipped cream. Splashing in your wellies is a happy fantasy, no matter how long ago it was. Look for others to appear a bit slippery in conversation. They can’t help themselves. Mercury is retrograde, and Venus wants to appear financially appealing.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Capricorns won’t know when to stop, as you’re on the line. Pluto in your sign squares Venus. This duo asks, where is the money going to come from? Whether it’s to pay bills, finance education, or create a legacy, the pressure mounts. However, Mercury is retrograde. No institution is thinking as clearly as it soon will. Venus transits to make things lovey-dovey.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

Aquarius is an air sign, governing the mind. You’re cutting-edge, logical, and often have facts memorized to get you through your tasks. As you try your hand at this, know that Mercury is retrograde. Even if you’re sure, someone else may think otherwise. While you’re waiting for them to tune in, enjoy the transit of Venus. She’s satisfied with the sexier side of life.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Sun moves towards the middle of Pisces. Celebrations are yours. Happy Birthday! Mercury in your sign is retrograde. That means connections and agreements may seem to back-peddle. All is not lost, but could be hard to find. Give it a few moments – or days. Venus transits to restore what is meant to be yours. When she does, she acts in a hurry.