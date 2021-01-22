♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

This week is nothing short of star-based activity playing out on earth. Challenges and assistance balance in the interim. A stellium of planets line up to fight for your career. You may receive powerful input from colleagues. The South Node of the Moon is involved. You’ve got this. What you receive are friends who see you from every angle. They are comfortable with each view.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Even as reality turns inside-out, your connection to the world expands. This is reflected by star-based interactions that just keep coming. Your desires, plans, and forward movement are helped and embraced. Fundamental changes are in the midst of full disclosure. Venus brings a solid balance, especially if you find time for personal pleasures, good food, and meditation.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Ever notice when someone says the quiet part out loud? This week you can speak your mind. The Moon’s North Node is in Gemini. Plans placed on track for career are stopped, soothed, and started again. Validation of your ideas go through a similar tumble-dry cycle. Scenic beauty is on the list. Transparency and integrity go hand in hand with the choices that you make.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Is there a way to make heads or tails of this week? Let your mind expand with the implausibility of it all. Early evenings set, throwing winter shadows across leaves that still hang on. Plans are suddenly blocked; your karmic account is checked. Mars arrives for instant action with friends who pull you forward. Mercury chases Venus. Enjoy a reconciliation. The Sun offers a warm insight.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

You can sing and dance, and mean it. Other signs might trip over stardust, but your path is clear. With constant assaults on the ego, particularly from seventh house partnerships, you become immune. Leo is born with confidence and courage to spare. At the same time, there is plenty of celestial assistance to offer the kind of sacred beauty you most appreciate.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Dealing with more than will fit in your head? That’s the norm in your chart right now. Mars wants to move forward; Jupiter won’t let him. They’re major players, each used to having their own way. Then Venus sidles up to Neptune. Things are so beautiful, everyone forgets. Except Virgo. You’re the gatekeeper, the locksmith. You choose who gets in.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣ ♣

Mars has nothing to do with Libra. Except magnetizing your ruler, Venus. These two can’t help being attracted to each other. Mars and Uranus are in your solar eighth house, negotiating what you share in a relationship. Partnered up? They might be running the show. Single? You may consider it a blessing. Whatever you decide, you won’t be spinning your wheels.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣

There are roadblocks and quantum leaps this week. Jupiter, Mars, Venus and the Sun alternate gifts and challenges. You could go all-out, bringing your visions to light, or you may quietly nurture them. While intuitive water sign Scorpio plays well behind the scenes, right now you’re meant to be up front and center. It’s your turn to make an impression, and you certainly do.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Sagittarius is a visionary sign. You expect to be prescient as a matter of course. So when things keep falling at odd angles, do you wonder where your powers went? You’re still on target for the long haul. It’s the daily shifts that up-end your plans. Jupiter tussles with Mars. Saturn and the Sun work together to bring you a solid base. The structures you’re creating will serve you well.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

This is a stop and start, who-knows-where-you’ll-end-up type of week. Jupiter squares Mars, a muscle-building aspect if you’re trying to get things done. The Sun conjuncts Saturn, very authoritarian. A bit of healing flows in as Chiron and the Sun work in tandem. Do as much as you can for yourself. If others help, it’s purely a bonus.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Do things seem like they’re not working, all at the same time? This week offers noticeable star jolts. Jupiter and Mars both want their own way, but they’re going in different directions. Emotional dunkings are just as tricky to navigate. The Sun in your sign is soothed by a positive aspect to Chiron, the healer. Happy birthday! This ramp-up means you call the shots.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣ ♣

Look for this week to be a puzzle of confusion. Or forget trying to piece it together, and just go with the flow. As a water sign, Pisces has empathy and intuition to match your psychic pulse. A universal undercurrent is in the process of adjustment. You have your own special talents to share. Jupiter has a vision, Mars holds the focus. What would you like to see in your next step?