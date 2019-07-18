♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

A cup of tea for thee? Have you given yourself the time and attention you deserve this week? Aries has a special mission – to break down metaphorical walls and be there for all of humanity. Don’t you deserve a moment of repose? If only to reignite your connection with everything, the Sun transits to your house of romance. You don’t have to act on it, but someone may – with you!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Uranus is now firmly in your sign, to turn your days upside down. If it feels like it’s about to take your life apart, that’s only to clear a path for one you’ll like more. Sometimes the universe needs a little space to complete its task. Feeling crowded? You may be about to go through a form of restructuring. That way, what’s closer to your heart can come in.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

No one has to mention you move at record speed. You’re an expert at multitasking. You make light of impossible tasks and time-crunching demands. So why is it that daydreams keep popping by? They’re distracting, and not that logical. This is where your creativity comes in. The Sun transits to your area of connections this week. You’re about to meet that mystery!

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Sun leaves your sign. Last minute birthday moments, dear Cancer? Then it lights up your solar second house of income. This is the ah-ha moment you have been waiting for. Who you are connects with how you make money. It’s a match. Venus, Mercury, Mars, and Juno are there, too. No one can pass you by without realizing your worth. That includes you.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

As it makes its entry into your sign, the Sun gives back what it seemed to take when the clouds closed in. Happy Birthday, Leo! With Mars energizing and Juno backing you up, there’s a strength returning, and it’s here to stay. Breathe deeply and let your shoulders relax. If you don’t have time to smell the blossoms, at least expect an unusual event to help financial matters.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Living your life in coffee houses and picturing your future as you walk through the park? No? You are an earth sign, meaning you need to spend time outdoors to feel nourished. Shy is part of the Virgo make-up, so a dose of exercise or a rush of joy at nature’s wonders shakes off self-doubts. As the Sun makes its way to your solar twelfth house, your dreams begin to light up.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Zipping by your windows may be some wonderful dragonflies. They symbolize protection, agility, and remembrance. Sadness doesn’t last forever, and neither does joy. This week the Sun brings you a multitude of choices. Friends may show up unexpectedly, taking you out for new views. You may discover you’re known for something great that never even crossed your mind.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

What you are not expecting may show up this week. That said, Ceres has just entered your financial sector. She may balance any excesses that Jupiter retrograde created. Being able to pick up on mercurial sensations, you may find that what is true one moment becomes not so much as details rise to the surface. The Sun transits to merge your persona with your career.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Since you’ve been living with Saturn, the South Node, and Pluto in your house of income, it’s not as if the recent eclipse tipped you upside down. It’s more the drain on your energy resources. As much as you might choose to walk away from sinkholes, Venus still works for you to receive more than you have. The Sun transits to shine its spiritual spotlight on why – why – why?

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Venus transits to oppose Pluto in Capricorn. This is like walking a balance between beauty, money, and being trounced. They may not seem like oppositional forces, but Pluto insists a cycle be completed. Feel like you’re spinning your wheels? Nurture Venus. Take care of yourself, upleveling personal comfort. The Sun transits, bringing strength from a large organization.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Sun moves into your partnership sector. If you’re in a relationship, this is the time of year they hold most of the cards. The upside is, Juno in this sector does help them stick around. The downside is, Mars is there, making them a bit bossy. They’re likely to try to move faster than is possible, breaking something along the way. If you’re single, go slowly and soak up the sights.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

If you feel like the world has gone crazy, at least you won’t have to blame yourself. Even the stars are taking chances they shouldn’t. This week, Venus opposes Pluto. That’s our fair-haired girl taking a bubble bath to balance the havoc Pluto must wreak. Venus is patient, with your best interests at heart. Pluto undoes what it can to get a new cycle started.