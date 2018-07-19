♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Feeling blocked from having a normal life? Think maybe normal never was? This week puts a sparkle back in your step. The Sun transits to your solar fifth house where it lights up romance, kids, and creative inspiration. Then Mercury goes retrograde and you may wonder what you were thinking. You’re on the right track, you’re just being given time for consideration.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Changes again, but they’re necessary. Even if a bother, the smooth path created for you is a relief. The Sun transits to home events over the weekend. You enjoy staying focused on your interests. The strength you gain from clearing your circuits allows spontaneity. Mercury goes retrograde this week. As always, if it doesn’t make sense, be sure to double-check the details!

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You keep everyone in the flow. You pick up what’s forgotten, smile encouragement to loved ones, stay on top of schedules. Thank goodness there’s a Gemini in the family – or at work! The Sun transits to your conversational sector. You may travel and meet interesting people. They’re likely to be on the stage, commanding attention and respect. Ruler Mercury goes retrograde. If details unravel, you can still sew them up.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Cancers are the Big Daddies and Mommas of the zodiac. You take care of seemingly everyone who requests. You can’t help it. You pull people out of situations they don’t know they’re in. You nurture, nourish, and empathize. The Sun transits to your financial sector this week. Even as Mercury goes retrograde, you can still enjoy a few nights out.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

This week can brighten your dreams. The Sun transits to Leo – Happy Birthday! With Pallas Athene in your sign, you can take on a creative challenge. If you’re sitting, bored, and want a change, don’t stay in a rut. Push yourself out of your comfort zone. Not dangerously of course – unless it’s to your ego. Mercury goes retrograde and changes the boundaries. Step right through!

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Expect a revamp in your dream world. The Sun enters your solar twelfth house. Light shines in dark corners. See things you hadn’t noticed? It’s because your psyche is ready. The stars are aligned to help. Then Mercury, your ruler, goes retrograde. It’s like rowing backwards through the mist. Sense the currents and ride them. You don’t have to have results just yet.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Moon in your money house has nothing on you. You feel those currents before they’ve even hit the shore. The Sun enters your solar eleventh house of friendships. The time and turmoil you have gone through pays off. It may even put you in the limelight. Why not enjoy it for a while? Mercury goes retrograde this week. Meetings may be rescheduled, but they’ll still be fun.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

From wading through experiences that won’t take form, you’re thrust into quick action. Challenges arrive with snappy changes, but nothing you can’t handle. Adopt a clean diet over the weekend, then mid-week, sink into something sweet and salty. Your balance creates satisfaction. When Mercury goes retrograde, your career moves over for a dream date scenario.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You will complete your most important mission to date. It will be easier than you think. The Sun moves into your solar ninth house of the law and spiritual endeavors. If you let go of an unproductive project, the universe offers a more satisfying choice. You really don’t have to make any major decisions. In fact, Mercury goes retrograde this week. Untangle those webs.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You’re chock-a-block with the power of Pluto. That, plus Dark Moon Lilith and Saturn, straddle your sign. As you watch the pillars of the past turn around, don’t think twice. The Sun enters your solar eighth house of inheritance. It can be material, psychological, or just plain emotional. This is where you see choices and gift yourself the best. Mercury retrograde notwithstanding.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Pluto, Dark Moon Lilith, and Saturn tread together in your dream sector. Escape is not the only option. The Sun lights up your partnership sector. Someone you’re interested in may seem like a star. They also have a heart. Any chance that has been missing lately? Mercury goes retrograde. You may have to check things twice, but you’re likely to enjoy the view.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Sun leaves your romance sector and lights up your work. If creativity isn’t on the main burner, put your heart into other realms. Saturn, Pluto, and Dark Moon Lilith bequeath an invitation to an unusual event. Friends are involved. It’s both rewarding and intriguing. Mercury goes retrograde. What you hear may be different than what is meant.