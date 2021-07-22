♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

You can’t move too fast this week. Everything calls you, and you’re up for it. If you thought summer was for free time, surprise! Although this season might not behave, your success continues. The Full Moon sets up a breezy flow between friends and romance. Here is where you find your best motivation. Mercury transits to add authority when you say how you feel.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Full Moon doesn’t always bring out the howl in your wolf. Sometimes you want to express yourself, no matter what form it takes. Efforts at work finally show up, to stay. Mercury transits to chase the Sun. Say what you like. Your authority is ‘On’. Retrograde Jupiter backs right into career sector. Oops. Mars transits to heat up romance. So much better!

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

While the Full Moon has a reputation for feelings that spill over, yours may feel nicely embraced. This goes double if you travel or have a few moments to meditate. Mercury transits to make you the authority. Jupiter offers a serene perspective that others wish they had. Mars enters the family sector of your chart. Where your home needs energy, you have plenty to spare!

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

There’s a Full Moon this week. It may not have your name on it, but it’s fun and adds light to your night. It tips into your solar eighth house, so its job is to reflect your feelings. This Moon connects with ideas and inspiration around an important relationship. You may need to deal with a power-based institution. Mercury moves to elevate your knowledge and authority.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

There’s only so much that can be observed until a Leo takes action. This Full Moon is in your solar seventh house. A relationship is the focus of this cycle. Feelings rise easily to the surface. They may be warm, free, and full of plans for adventure. Mercury transits to your sign. Speak your heart. The Sun expands further to wish you a very Happy Birthday!

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

It’s well known that a Full Moon can open up one’s feelings. Internal tides naturally rise in their magnetic playing field. Being an earth sign, you know what it takes to make something work. In addition to your finesse with details, Virgos tend to enjoy being efficient. Watch for the transit of Mercury this week. Friends are about to show up and cradle you with affection.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Letting yourself sink into serenity? That’s the Libran way! This Full Moon is bliss for your sign. It’s in your solar fifth house, so your creative curve increases. You may notice romance and beautiful days are synonymous. One works as well as the other. Mercury transits to connect you with generous, glamorous friends who share their limelight with you.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Uranus opposite your sign doesn’t make relationships easier. Unless you like constant change without being asked (Scorpio is a fixed sign, so that’s unlikely), ups and downs are unsettling. This Full Moon has a lighter touch than most. It’s all about being thrown in the deep end, and popping right out. Adding a level of detachment to your repertoire looks good on you.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

There are some intense transits around finances. That’s because the Moon connects with Pluto, influencing income. What you are dealing with affects you to your core. It’s normal to respond with strong emotions. Then it becomes a Full Moon in your communication sector. There is a way to achieve your goals, and you will find it. Mars moves to keep watch on the details.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Watch for this week to start out stern, then become a celebration. Initially the Moon is in your sign. It connects with Pluto. Feel like a pet project may not go forward? Wait for the Full Moon as it enters your income sector. It’s a whole new story. Mercury transits to bring authority and equal weight to a relationship. Jupiter backs into your finances for a bit of luck.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This is an incredible week. One you will be thrilled is over, but only due to all the excitement. The Full Moon is in your sign. It has a way of touching your nerves at their deepest level. Mercury, the Messenger, transits to your relationship sector. This can also connect you with business partners. Jupiter backs into Aquarius. You will be lucky, and then some.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You lose Jupiter in your sign. It’s coming back, just not yet. Luckily, this brings relief. When Jupiter returns it will no longer be retrograde. Things will be smoother. The Full Moon amplifies your dreams. You can see a way through, although you may have to forge the path. Your intuitive connections are strong. Mercury transits to create more recognition at work.