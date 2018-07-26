♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

As the first sign of the zodiac, you’re the leader in new territory. Your instincts are crystal-clear. Aries’ hot courage finds the truth, channeling what others can’t. This week’s total lunar eclipse brings you to a sobering question. Will you choose to keep on your current path, knowing what it’s likely to bring? Or will you step out into a realm that has been calling to you?

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The light of the Sun disperses doubt. Mars and the Moon connect, balancing desire with heartfelt action. Venus trines Pluto. You may experience a loving and transformational event. The total lunar eclipse reminds that you’re in the process of healing and recovering. You’re ready for a change that reflects all your hard work.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Vesta is opposite Gemini. She balances desires with a time schedule that morphs before your eyes. The Sun amps up connections, opposing the Moon and Mars. Energy and drive bring a sharp daily focus. Venus trines Pluto. Charm and home details reflect a new beauty. A partner may be in the midst of a major rethink. The total lunar eclipse is likely to kick this off.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Need a bit of indulgence? Listen to your inner whispers. If they say take care of yourself, so much the better. The Sun in your financial sector opposes the Moon and Mars. You may be busy chasing income, and deserve to be pampered. Venus trines Pluto, intensifying relationships. The total lunar eclipse unhooks your usual resources to allow another kind of relief.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Happy Birthday! The Sun in Leo opposes the Moon and Mars. It’s a balancing act if you’re in a relationship. Single or spoken for, this total lunar eclipse has a focus. Leo’s planetary ruler is the Sun, governing your desires. Mars is a warlord, full of drive. You may be energized, or running for cover. You’re about to move into a very powerful position. Rest assured.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

No one skips through a total lunar eclipse unscathed. Unless of course, you’ve done your homework. The Sun is in your solar twelfth house. Your deepest desires rise to the surface. Then your psyche prepares a perfect environment through dreams. Spending time alone may soothe. Mars, next to the Moon, sets the timing. Venus in your sign trines Pluto to intensify romance.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

The total lunar eclipse singles out your relationships, especially where romance is concerned. The Sun, symbolizing the heart’s desires, opposes the Moon, which cradles feelings. Macho Mars cozies up to Goddess Moon, which is where all the tension starts. Mars is in charge of timing. When something is eclipsed, new vistas attract attention. What or whom might that be?

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Venus trines Pluto, which is no easy feat. It’s her job to charm a power-waging hunk. How and what you say is pivotal to which associations you end up with. The total lunar eclipse takes a different tack. Mars triggers the Moon, so feelings at home are all amped up. The Sun opposite puts a laser on your career, or how you relate to a bigger stage. You’re ready. Go for it.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Enjoy Venus trine Pluto. She is about to gift you with a powerful career shift, or valuable gain. It may be a strategic edge, or a material reward. Then the total lunar eclipse slides into action. The Sun opposes both the Moon and Mars. Don’t get sucked in. If someone needs drama for sport or entertainment, let them find it elsewhere. You have an important life to nurture.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus trines Pluto in Capricorn. You hold more power than you think, if you don’t fall for her charms. Stand up to see behind the motivation nearby. Trust your instincts. The total lunar eclipse takes a simple situation and complicates it. The Sun opposes the Moon, but Mars is there, too. If your money or possessions are tied up with someone else, Mars defines a breaking point.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus trines Pluto, so the good dreams are getting through. It’s a path to power, though you may not feel it. Or you felt it, released expectations, and let it go. Ruled by Uranus, Aquarius tends to see the big picture. This week, it’s all under renovation. The Sun is triggered by the total lunar eclipse with Mars next to the Moon. Square to Uranus, tests come in from every direction.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Clear thinking is interrupted. This week expands the mind. Venus trines Pluto. The focus is on powerful relationships, creating beauty and increasing finances. Then the total lunar eclipse slides in. It opens and closes doorways, aided by Mars near the Moon. Make sure you want this. What you wish for is likely to appear.