♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Breakthroughs are one of your best features. This Full Moon is not in your sign, but that doesn’t matter. (It’s in air sign Aquarius, which lets you heat up new changes.) Mars in Aries square to Jupiter retrograde can mean resistance, in a big way. This leads to your mastery of handling daunting roadblocks. Mercury transits to expand your oratory ability and true self-expression.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣ ♣

Are you the cause and effect of this week’s roller coaster? The Full Moon is ruled by Uranus, which happens to be in Taurus. Long-held beliefs and ways of doing things are rearranged by celestial influences. Staying calm is a form of mastery. Mercury moves to your solar fourth house of where you live. Keep checking in for options, especially if you want to move.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Moving fast? Wonder why? Obstacles have been lifted for Geminis. This Full Moon is focused on being where you want to be. Whether through spiritual infusion, a therapeutic shift, or financial corrections, your commitment runs deep. Ruling planet Mercury transits, expanding to light up conversations. What’s at stake is known to be closer and happiest for your heart.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣ ♣

The Sun in your solar second house of finance opposes the Full Moon. This can bring money from unexpected sources. You may receive a type of inheritance, a refund, or be compensated for something that happened long ago. Being a nostalgic sign, you won’t mind if there’s a bit of sentiment in the equation. Mars squares Jupiter the day after. Patience proves worthwhile.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣

Leos love to be adored with a cuddle, to boot. While this may be in short supply in our new era, you’ll still receive the attention you crave. It’s only fair, as you’re in the midst of a celebratory time of year. Happy Birthday to Leos born this week! Celestial excitement comes as the Full Moon is opposite your sign. Relationships receive their greatest light and recognition right now.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Find your niche and stay there. Virgo is a mutable sign, which means you adapt to changes without pouring too much intensity into your system. This week fixed signs prevail. The Full Moon, Sun, and Uranus, ruler of the Full Moon, are all determined to stand their ground. So let them until this passes. Enjoy a daydream or a blessed nature walk to pad out your summer days.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣ ♣

Still wonder why true romance is holding out? If this sounds like you, look no further. You’ll be changing up belief systems and throwing out the rules once the Full Moon comes calling. In your solar fifth house of love and all that is tempting, it opposes the Sun. As usual, once you get the nod, you also have an obligation to a career that wants all of you. Can you do both?

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣♣

It’s basically Sagittarians and Capricorns who need your talents now. Just when you thought you’d have a few moments to yourself, the zodiac starts to implode. You may receive a call from someone who asks for insight on a tricky matter. Or a friend who has been elusive suddenly decides to bare all. This Full Moon will tap your deepest feelings. Your intuition wins again.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣ ♣

Keeping up with commitments while expanding your base can be daunting. While you may want to keep what you have, are you feeling a bit hemmed in? If so, it’s time to let the centaur run free for a while. Trust yourself. If a part of you says ‘go in this direction’, check it out. The Full Moon is filled with breakthroughs for the zodiac. Why shouldn’t you enjoy them, too?

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

The pleasure you get in a job well done is more than enough for you. Others may need flash or attention, but you’re happy to know you’re the hardest worker on the block. For every job you do, there are ten more waiting for you. You’re likely to feel satisfied for a while. The Full Moon takes a hard line when it comes to outdated financial modes. Let yourself pull in a new addition.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣ ♣

You don’t have to do things the way they’ve always been done. This is not news, but maybe you wondered if anyone would get around to noticing. You won’t be alone this week. The Full Moon is in your sign. Not only will it line you up with what’s comfortable and works, it also shows others how to remove what no longer does. Satisfaction goes a long way for you right now.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣♣

If only you could float in a soft warm sea taking you gently to your next destination. Intercepting logs and rocks is not your favored way of getting through another day. The Full Moon is in your solar twelfth house. Dreams are revealed, as are ways to get near them. Opposite is the Sun in your work sector. You receive recognition from a higher-up, bringing a glow to your week.