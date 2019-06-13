♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Mars, your ruler, trines Neptune and opposes Saturn. Balance and assistance fill your week. The best thing that could happen is the Full Moon. It fires you up and suddenly the global truth hits you. It’s wonderful to feel connected to a cause, especially as you now see behind the stories. You can go your own way and still stay in touch, or you can join a group to support your vision.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Sun and Venus add gloss to your income. The Full Moon is a spontaneous revelation and a comaraderie of spirit. This week, it’s others who add to your financial strength. This can come from the stock market, a corporation that entices you to stay, or a form of legacy. Saturn sextiles Neptune, a dream-come-true aspect. Which of your visions do you most want to experience?

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Sun and Venus are in your sign. If you were born this week, Happy Birthday! Laughter and abundance are your key words. The Full Moon helps you feel the depth of a partner. It traverses your sector of relationships. Chiron is in your solar eleventh house. Friends may come forward with soothing back stories. Saturn sextiles Neptune to help you choose which fantasy to invite.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Think you have energy for visions galore? Mars trines Neptune and opposes Saturn. They keep you grounded while dreaming. At the same time, the Sun and Venus are in your solar twelfth house. They bring beauty and heart to your quiet moments. The Full Moon can make work emotional. It’s them, not you. As the understanding Moonchild, you get it.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Planetary aspects assist, though the focus is on earth and water signs. As a fire sign, the Full Moon in Sagittarius may attract your interest. In your solar fifth house, emotions run wild and romance could be in your thoughts. Then Saturn sextiles Neptune. This is a quality most wish they could have every day. The more outrageous the fantasy, the more likely it is to occur.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Venus finds that special luxury you would normally never let yourself have. Introverted, extroverted, or right in the middle, Mars trine Neptune and opposite Saturn is stabilizing. Feelings and the structures to hold them fit right into place. The Full Moon is at cross purposes. While home is majorly important, something may be telling you to consider another view.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Did the balance beam go berserk? No, it’s just Mars in a racy aspect with Neptune, opposite Saturn. Neptune is drifty, dreamy. Saturn likes structure. Mars usually doesn’t care either way, as long as he gets to move fast. Waiting around is like holding a puppy in your lap. Won’t last long. The Full Moon puts the whole thing into a muddle. Neighbors are fun. Converse for clarity.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You’re in your element Friday with the Scorpio Moon. At the same time, Mars trines Neptune in compatible water signs. They create a grand trine, bringing ease to your quests. It may be getting home early, or stopping by a park you’ve never seen before. The Full Moon on Monday reflects a few options. Will you expand the route you’re taking? Or do something completely different?

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Friday glows with the ease of Mars trine Neptune. Your ruler Jupiter has a higher octave – Neptune. Inspired by spirit, religion, and the law, ideals meet action. Mars opposes Saturn, a different story. Rushing won’t work. Your saving grace is the Sagittarius Full Moon on Monday. Since it’s in your sign, what you have wondered about may step into a visible light.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Balance may be felt more by you than anyone. On Friday, Mars trines Neptune. This is inspiration in action. Taking your daydreams by the horns can pay off big. Mars opposes Saturn in your sign. Considered action is likely to net you real results. The Full Moon on Monday opens passages to light. They’re the parts of yourself you have kept safe for just this occasion.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

A relationship that has taken a lot of your time suddenly gives you space for other things. If you’ve forgotten what it feels like to see through your own lens, take a deep breath. This is going to be a great week. Mars trines Neptune on Friday. Work and income flow with ease. The Full Moon is a party-lover. Get together with friends to shake out controlling strings of the past.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Friday offers a respite from fighting your way through the week. Mars trines Neptune in Pisces. You’re literally assisted by the stars to move quickly and get things done. Then Mars opposes Saturn. Balance and measured steps reap results. The Full Moon in Sagittarius is another thing altogether. People may be more emotional on Monday. By Tuesday, they’re back on track.