♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Dreams peek beyond the clouds this week. Jupiter goes retrograde, giving time for fine-tuning. The Summer Solstice is a boon for Aries. Light and heat are your signatures. Mercury goes direct. Communications bring mutual agreement. The Full Moon reflects what’s on your mind. It offers a list of goals that top your priorities. You’re able to step back and enjoy the view.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week strengthens a spiritual foundation. Jupiter goes retrograde. Big plans are reassessed. They can still work out, though you may quietly choose something else. The Sun transits to warm up conversations. They pave the path you secretly crave. The Summer Solstice opens doors to your comfort zone. Mercury goes direct. This Full Moon supports your best results.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

With so much happening, this week spells relief. Jupiter moves retrograde. An important project may need time for correction. The Summer Solstice opens the skies to your way of thinking. Ruling planet Mercury goes direct, smoothing out any ruffled feathers. This Full Moon reflects the completion of a long-term goal, and a focus that leads you to success.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week is planet-packed in your favor. The Sun moves into Cancer. Happy Birthday! The Summer Solstice is exactly what you need, settling into your niche. Mercury goes direct. Make calls, sign up, reach out. This Full Moon helps complete what you’ve been working towards. A power struggle may block romance. Tune in to your spiritual nature for the best way forward.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

There’s a lot going on for Leos, and some of it is actually fun. Jupiter goes retrograde, adding a smooth current to a relationship. Things are about to expand. It’s worth perusing details while you have time. The Summer Solstice brings more light with a happy heart. Mercury goes direct, yay! This Full Moon brings a greater awareness to what’s going on with work.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

One of your greatest challenges becomes your ultimate strength. This week kicks a bit of it into gear. Jupiter moves retrograde. This is when plans may start to contract. No worries. Let time play itself out as you make the necessary adjustments. The Summer Solstice is a heartfelt reckoning. Mercury goes direct. This Full Moon brings an unexpected form of security.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Specifically, how would you like your week to go? The stars are here to assist you. Jupiter starts to backtrack. This streamlines what you love most at work. The Summer Solstice is perfect for sharing eco-friendly thoughts. Mercury moves direct. Connections are more likely to stick. This Full Moon reveals what you need to feel secure and nurtured at home.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

What looks like an up-and-down week will come together. Jupiter moves retrograde, playing out like a romantic unravel. The Summer Solstice is your tower of strength. The more independent you are, the better your results. This works for teamwork, too. Mercury goes direct. Ideas lead you to the connections you need. This Full Moon, create a space for conversation.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The planets keep you hopping. You’ll love every minute. Ruler Jupiter goes retrograde. Don’t let this stop you. If you have taken on something too large or uncomfortable, let it go. You’ll attract a happier dream. The Summer Solstice reveals a platform beyond what you may expect. Mercury goes direct. This Full Moon is about money, hard work, and partners.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This is a big week for Capricorns. Even if you’re not looking at the stars, they are focused on you. Jupiter moves retrograde. It’s temporary, for adjustments. The Sun transits to light up a relationship. Then the Summer Solstice puts a gold star on your efforts, well into the night. Mercury goes direct. The Full Moon in your sign reflects success for your most recent ambition.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You figure out what to do. You do it well. This week is put together like a starry jigsaw puzzle. Jupiter moves retrograde. Experts not in your field may have taken on too much. You are their saving grace. The Summer Solstice brings breathing space to reflect on your choices. Mercury goes direct. The Full Moon arrives in your dream sector. It reveals what yours may be.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You are in the midst of a galactic salad. Don’t worry, the stars won’t take a bite. It’s just Jupiter going retrograde. In your sign, it may feel like things could slide sideways. Center yourself, and you are ready. Let the Summer Solstice soothe and restore. With all that light, you have plenty of time. Mercury goes direct. The Full Moon reconciles friends and lovers.