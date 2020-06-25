♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Mars breaks through to your sign. As the ruling planet for Aries, this is something to celebrate. Mars heightens survival skills, but an overlooked quality is your finesse of knowing when and how to act. Saturn retrogrades right back to your career sector. This includes being seen on a large scale, including virtual platforms. Your leadership is about to be recognized. Have at it.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

While you’re famous for being a pillar of strength, you may also have dropped any pretense of motivation. Something has to really interest you to get you moving. Mars is the planet of action, breaking through to its ruling sign this week. Kicking back is a lot less likely. Saturn retrogrades to support your most important commitments. Travel will pull you up. Romance is wide open.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

The Sun shines in your financial sector, balancing other events. The Moon’s north node is in Gemini. Doing things you haven’t done before, or doing them differently, changes everything. Part of this includes the meaning behind your actions. Mars transits to wake up your friendship sector. Socializing comes back into your life. Saturn retrogrades to weigh in on responsibilities.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Do you sense you may be a sieve for everyone’s feelings? Cancers are able to put emotions through their empathy blender and smooth things out. So while that makes you popular, it may wear thin. Luckily, Mars transits to bring a fiery strength this week. It sustains you and brings stamina in your career. Saturn retrogrades back to your relationship sector. What, this again?

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

This week adds a bonus if you’re a Leo. While things may be heavy, you have the strength to carry through. Mars transits to buoy you up when you least expect it. It’s like spiritually gliding over choppy waters. You suddenly realize you can get where you want to be. There’s a special star force helping you get there. Saturn retrogrades to go over some details at work.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Now’s the time to be sexy, as Mars finishes up in your solar seventh house. This governs partnerships, especially those that started in the romantic realm. You may choose to flip the tables and let them express a sensual route. Encourage, and you’re on your way. Single? Draw on your best moves. Saturn retrogrades back into your area of love affairs. You can make it stick.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣

What starts as a week in question straightens out for Libra. Mars rules your relationship sector, which means you like your partner to be enterprising and take action. However, if you’re single, the up side brings you time to be the assertive half. When it comes to possible romantic combinations, you are likely to have a choice. Saturn retrogrades to look at a new foundation.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

There’s always hope, even when the package comes damaged. Chaos and broken dreams open to make way for more. Mars is your previous ruler, before Pluto. As it transits to your solar sixth house, the focus it brings is not to be underestimated. Mars offers stamina and determination to anything work-related. Saturn retrogrades to secure communications.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

As hopeful as June is, July offers more stability. Finances can potentially increase from mini to major, a surprise. The Moon’s south node in Sagittarius pushes to embrace a different perspective within. Value and worth are relative, and in the eye of the beholder. Reality is a construct. Saturn retrogrades back to your money sector so you can check this out for yourself.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣

If you feel it’s all up to you, it sort of is. Currently the heavyweight planets are in Capricorn. Pallas Athene is there too, finding a unique approach to layers being unraveled. Your creativity in this moment sets a template for the future. Input has never been more pivotal. Mars transits to activate the focus where you live. Saturn retrogrades back to your sign to check all the bolts.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

You won’t have to look far to find your emotional match. Mars transits to add inspiration to all of your conversations. Tempers may rise with what has been held beneath the surface. To maintain logic and balance, know that others are under equal pressure. Saturn retrogrades out of Aquarius, back into your solar twelfth house. This movement places stability behind the scenes.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Friends and groups have more influence with Pisces right now. Jupiter and Pluto are retrograde, expanding your emotional boundaries in this sector of your chart. Pallas Athene is also in your solar eleventh house, looking for creative revisions and solutions. Mars transits to heat up your finances. Saturn retrogrades to stabilize the dreams you’re going to make real.