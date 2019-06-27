♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

There’s a galactic shift you may enjoy. Ruler Mars transits to your solar fifth house. Light shines around your creative efforts. If you’re up for romance, it’s not far away. The Solar Eclipse affects where you live, what you eat, and how nurturing the current scenario is for you. If it’s not what you need, you may see it change over the next three to six months. You may even move.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

There’s quite a bit of ‘changing of the Guard’ this week. Mars moves into your solar fourth house. Energy to work on your home is amplified. The Solar Eclipse affects news you hear, and how you communicate it to others. Family and children are a focus, or will be for the next three to six months. Venus, ruler of Taurus, follows this with a soothing and abundant offer for you.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Fun comes in the form of Jupiter opposite Gemini. If you’re in a relationship, they have a lot to offer. If you’re not, it’s probably by design as you enjoy your freedom. Mars transits to make sure your presence is felt. You are confident, energized, and focused. The Solar Eclipse resets your income. Venus then moves into your financial sector. Things are about to improve.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This week is the start of a new beginning. Mars transits to your financial sector. The money starts flowing. This Solar Eclipse is in Cancer. Since it’s your sign, you are the most affected. Changing with the tides of this New Moon helps you find the shore that best fits you. Venus moves herself to your sign, too. She is all about making sure you have more than you need.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This is an interesting week in that it may feel like nothing is happening. When in fact, it truly is. Go ahead and be patient with the universe, as it is moving in a friendly direction. Mars transits to your sign. That’s a plus! Energy flows and you regain your focus. The Solar Eclipse is behind-the-scenes for you. Pay attention to your dreams, as Venus joins in to gift you.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

This week affects all signs, but you’re freed from the galactic loop in more ways than one. Mars transits to your solar twelfth house. Meaning your intuition and dreams take action to attract your attention. The Solar Eclipse invites you to be in touch with friends. You may sense whom you’re meant to reach out to. Venus moves to makes these connections plushy and relaxing.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your loving, Venus-ruled nature has reason to feel exuberant. Mars transits to your friendship sector. Joining groups helps you share exciting news. The Solar Eclipse is in your solar tenth house of career. If you have just changed jobs or are looking for another, this brings you one step closer. Venus then moves to this area of your chart, securing what you have been hoping for.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Oh, Scorpio. You are able to see through what others don’t even know is there. Mars transits to disrupt the static and relieve boredom. If you’ve been feeling bogged down, you won’t anymore. Having let go of so much, you’re now open to better avenues and upgraded facilities. The Solar Eclipse is a spiritual beacon. Venus joins to smooth the pebbled path of your desires.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Saturn governs authority and those who hold traditions. Mars opposite wants to move – as fast as possible. When this planet transits to your solar ninth house of global action, the big picture comes in crystal clear. The Solar Eclipse reveals a bit of caution if you’re sharing resources with a partner. Venus transits to this sector to help you feel full of abundance and relax in comfort.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Mars transits to boost shared resources. At least, this planet of action helps you move quickly to receive and enjoy them! The Solar Eclipse is opposite Capricorn. For the next three to six months, you may be in the midst of balancing a relationship or encouraging a partner to act on their vision. Venus moves into this sector to help you feel secure and bubble-bath luxurious.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If something keeps popping up in the back of your mind, it may be time to look into it. Mars transits to bring energy for a significant other or business partner. The Solar Eclipse enhances your work life. An authority figure may move to another position, or you may view other avenues over the next three to six months. Venus joins in to show you how comfortable you can be.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

This week offers ups, downs, and expanded views. Mars transits to energize work and quicken the pace. The Solar Eclipse holds mystery and nostalgic gifts for you. It’s in your romance sector, meaning someone from your past may track you down, or you may come to a realization in the next three to six months. Venus enters this sector of your chart to offer beauty and ease.