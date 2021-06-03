♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mars energizes. Pluto intercepts. This week they oppose each other. You’re ok. You have your own way of making things happen. Aries wouldn’t let a brick wall stop them (but please, go around, save yourself). The New Moon offers a solar eclipse in your communication sector. This includes negotiations, and where you go each day. Get ready for blue skies and blissful sighs.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

June has a way of adding hyperdrive to your schedule, when you thought it might slow down. If things get too hot, step carefully away. Just for a moment, while you find another Taurus-worthy treat. It won’t be a boring week, nor will it be this summer. This New Moon is a solar eclipse. It seconds that emotion (new views for your pleasure). A bit of calm goes a long way.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

It’s a Gemini week. Happy Birthday! You won’t have to work to keep both of your ‘twin selves’ happy. There’s a New Moon with your name on it. In your sign, it merges how you view the world with a sense of feeling content. Always a pleasure when it arrives. It’s also a solar eclipse. You may find you’re trying new and different things to brighten up each day.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

June takes over. Well-worn routes and summer weather remind you of what’s familiar. But is something different? Perhaps you’re in the midst of your own evolution. They say it normally takes lifetimes. When you change this quickly, you’re ahead of the game. The New Moon is also a solar eclipse. It’s in your dream sector. What will you do with this quantum leap week?

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

Leos are happiest when their mane is fluffed and the zodiac behaves. If this doesn’t happen, the Lion and Lioness take action. You are famous for championing the underdog. The Sun governs Leo, which rules the heart. You are especially caring when speaking up on behalf of others. The New Moon adds friends who believe in you. It’s a solar eclipse. You can do anything.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

It’s hard to know if you snore, no matter what you’re told. Then again, if you wake yourself up, there can be no doubt. In just the same way, this week’s New Moon brings the promise of a reboot. Since it’s a solar eclipse, you can watch events unfold and connect the dots. The focus is on your career. How you’re seen on the big scale is included for maximum benefit.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Listen to your feelings. There may seem to be no reason for your current mood. But when more is known, it could make sense. This New Moon pushes for adventure in the enlightenment realm. Intensity comes – it’s a solar eclipse. Has what you’ve been doing lost its shine? Need to delve deeper? The galaxy’s calendar aligns with yours. You won’t have to look far to find your oasis.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If a partner who seemed steady is now erratic, they may be feeling the effects of a planetary transit. Single or spoken for, Uranus is in your relationship sector. It offers excitement, rebellion, a brilliant streak of genius, and a nervous system that’s fried. This New Moon tries to take things down a notch. It’s a solar eclipse. Treat yourself gently. You will get through it.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The build-up to changes around you can unwind in the blink of an eye. Creating a level of detachment means you get a bird’s-eye view. Banging your head against a wall, metaphorically speaking, will not make all doors open. The New Moon is worth indulging. It’s a solar eclipse in your relationship sector. Watch for clues as to how to proceed.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Capricorns have endless patience. So much so, there are times you could wait too long. Due to your inherent wisdom, you may not believe people will make some of the choices they do. If you’re tired of cleaning up after them, look no further. This New Moon is a solar eclipse. It closes down what doesn’t work. You get relief, and possibly some time off.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You don’t have to know everything, or leap in head first. You need only garner what’s accurate when it comes to yourself. If others have lost the plot, is it too late to explain? This New Moon will give them another perspective. It’s also a solar eclipse, adding a touch of intensity. Choose the pace and focus that nurtures your spirit. This way, you are a bringer of hope.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

It has been said that if all the chocolate disappeared, our world would turn into one long scream. This is not the case with this week’s starry messengers. There is a New Moon that may resist Pisces’ efforts at home. It is a solar eclipse, which tends to keep things in the shadows. But this can also mean enjoying a refreshing, ice-cold drink on a sultry summer day.