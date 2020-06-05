♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

The Full Moon makes way for an intensity of feelings. It reflects the greatest light of the cycle, where you can soak in your own tub of emotions. Adding essential oils and bubble bath lets you turn any situation into a time for review. It’s also a lunar eclipse. Literally, this penumbra is a shadow over a part of your life. Which, for Aries. is a beneficial time of relationship relaxation.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Enjoy the romantic side of the Full Moon, and take or leave that it’s a lunar eclipse. For one thing, it’s not in a stressful angle to Taurus. It holds more of a ‘will it or won’t it’ amorphous quality. When it comes to what you receive for your efforts in a relationship, you’ll soon begin a new chapter. Ruler Venus is retrograde. Explore a quality your sign is famous for – patience.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

This week could go so many ways. Luckily, it’s up to you. There’s a growing tension with the Full Moon opposite Gemini. Because it’s also a lunar eclipse, you get to push the reset button in an important relationship. Mars squares this eclipse, baiting for a battle. But you won’t, because you’re too clever. With Venus retrograde, the only thing you’ll do is enjoy a little self-care.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Like a crystal, you’re multi-faceted, reflecting more than one point of view. The Full Moon energizes your fun-loving side. It’s a lunar eclipse, which occurs in the work sector of your chart. Others may show an intensity, as tension builds up with a square aspect to Mars. You’re adept at focusing feelings while appearing calm. Right now it’s a journey, not a destination.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

How easily do your days arrive? Do they start with energizing smoothies, and carry through to chocolate martinis at midnight? Or do you keep disciplined with exercise, knowing there is more to look forward to? This Full Moon is also a lunar eclipse. Simply put, it’s in your romance sector, square to Mars. Which leaves you room for a little inspiration, and a lot of relief.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

You may want things to change at home, including the location. With the south node of the Moon in this sector, you’re burning off karma. At the same time, there’s a comfort waiting for you as things move in the right direction. This week’s Full Moon is in this arena. It’s a lunar eclipse. Let the shadows fall, and wait for the light. Invest in your interests, not theirs.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You can be cryptic, or loquacious. Mostly, you want to be heard. At the moment, it’s open season on getting back to the world. So while you’re figuring out where to belong, or to whom, check out the opportunities. There’s a Full Moon that brings conversations to new heights. It’s all about who you feel comfortable with, during and after this lunar eclipse.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

You’re fine, it’s everyone else who needs help. This is true for Scorpios. The majority of planets are in the ‘doing for others’ sectors of your chart. What is closer to your personal life, though, is the Full Moon. It’s in your solar second house of income. This lunar eclipse casts a shadow, but afterwards, the light returns. Expect a potential increase within three to six months.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This Full Moon is smack-dab in the middle of Sagittarius. It’s also a lunar eclipse. So while you’ll enjoy any philosophical breakthroughs, your chart is in a sensitive position. Do what you can to keep yourself in balance. Take your time when it comes to projects. Eclipses don’t always show their stripes immediately. You have time to get yourself in tip-top shape and ready.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

A no-nonsense earth sign, you may feel like you don’t have time for yourself. For some Capricorns, meditation and deep breathing seem more like an impediment this week. Pluto, Jupiter, and Pallas Athene are all retrograde in your sign. Meaning you can’t push the river. So let the lunar eclipse in your sector of dreams open a path that fits especially well for you.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Your hard work is still intact. It may seem unavailable or under siege, with Saturn retrograde in Aquarius. This window opens for you to add another point of view, or sift out what you never really wanted. The Full Moon is compatible and assisting when it comes to your friends. Since it’s a lunar eclipse, your connection with groups is likely to transform, not dissolve.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

The Full Moon reflects light on a current conundrum. It’s also a lunar eclipse. At an angle to your sign, it influences your career. It can happen while you’re waiting for a bus, a train, or just waking up, wondering where the time went. The south node of the Moon shares space with this eclipse. As strange as it may seem, you’re finishing an important cycle and starting a new one.