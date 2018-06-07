♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This is quite a week, and may test your patience. Mercury transits to water sign Cancer. This means conversations (and possibly news) about your home. If you’ve been sensing it’s time to do something, you may have to feel your way through it. Luckily, there’s a New Moon which starts the clock again. Venus transits to compatible fire sign Leo, igniting your romantic sector.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

While others may flounder, you’re sitting pretty. Mercury transits to bring a little feeling to the conversation. This messenger sextiles Uranus in your sign. He brings the kind of news you prefer to hear. Venus transits to your home base. It’s a bit of a do-over, or starting again. Love is in the air, with a fiery back up. The New Moon helps with finances.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

It’s still birthday star zone for Gemini. Congratulations! Currently, one thing after another means you’re flip-flopping to adjust. Mercury transits to your finance sector. Money! Discussions are everywhere. Then Venus transits to your conversation arena. This goddess makes life plush, even over the top. You get to receive something. Wish on the New Moon.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

This week has pleasant overtones especially for you. Mercury goes into Cancer. Say what you need to say – just be yourself. Venus travels to your finance sector. This usually means you get something, like money. It can also be a material thing, which of course is beautiful. Or you expand an attractive part of yourself (which others can’t resist). The New Moon brings a chance to start over.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

This week heralds the beginning of a beautiful vista. The next four weeks are brighter on the horizon as Venus enters Leo. Sure, Mercury transits to your solar twelfth house and floods your dreams, but they’re promises for your future. You’re able to act on your feelings. In the meantime, enjoy socializing with the New Moon. You’re on your way to a comeback.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

There are so many ways you could go this week. Your ruler Mercury transits to water sign Cancer. While he’s in your friendship sector, you could be reeling from overstimulation. Everyone seems to have a story to tell. Then Venus travels to your solar twelfth house. She adds soft pillows to your dreams, reminding you to enjoy them. The New Moon seconds this for you.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

This could be a prosperous week. Mercury, the messenger, moves into feeling-based Cancer. In your solar tenth house of career, an appeal may result in a favorable increase. Share your empathy to align yourself with the powers that be. Venus, your ruler, transits to your friendship sector. Enjoy a time out with them. The New Moon offers an expanded form of understanding.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If work seems typical of June, there are rewarding aspects. Mercury, the messenger, sends travel signals. They’re compatible with friends living far away. Working on a distant connection? You are finally heard. Venus transits to your career sector. Bonus coming! The doors open with the New Moon. Starting again can change everything.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Internal pressures mount as externals balance in your favor. Mercury transits to your solar eighth house. You may have to feel what a partner wants as they may not be much for talking. Then Venus moves to brighten things up. She transits to your area of long-distance travel. Let yourself dream – they happen faster that way! The New Moon makes it easier to receive a proposal.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Watch what happens. This week begins with action in motion. Flowing through it makes it fun. Then Mercury transits to your relationship sector. Plenty of conversation. Feelings are your foundation. Venus makes her way to your solar eighth house. You’re only interested in powerful partners. Problem solved! The New Moon makes it easy to start over, if you choose.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Mars in Aquarius does a bit of karmic cleaning. It won’t take long, but if you skip it, it’s harder to move forward later. Mercury, the messenger, travels to your work sector. A colleague needs to talk about their feelings, or deal with family. It’s that simple. Venus transits to your relationship sector. Luxury! The New Moon is about starting over. Or again.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Water signs have a way of understanding each other without words. Mercury, the messenger, arrives in your solar house of romance. Someone, perhaps the shy type, is able to share your perspective. Venus then makes her way to your work sector. Not as much fun, but money is involved, so it’s necessary. The New Moon starts things over. Clean slate and time to go!